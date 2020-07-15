The Board of Directors has appointed Line Køhler Ljungdahl (42) as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, and member of Bang & Olufsen’s Executive Management Board.



Line Køhler Ljungdahl has been employed as Global General Counsel at Bang & Olufsen since 2015 with the responsibility for the company’s global legal department, and recently she was also made responsible for Brand Protection and Compliance. Prior to joining Bang & Olufsen, she was employed three years as Head of Legal at GasLog Ltd. in Monaco, and before that she worked nearly seven years as an attorney at Kromann Reumert.

Line Køhler Ljungdahl has a Master of Laws degree from the University of Copenhagen, and furthermore she has an Executive MBA from Copenhagen Business School.

CEO, Kristian Teär comments:

"Over the past many years, Line has contributed greatly to Bang & Olufsen and at the same time she has taken on additional responsibilities within, among other, Compliance and Brand Protection, which are becoming more and more business-critical areas. Therefore, it is only natural that Line joins the company’s Executive Management Board, and we are now much better equipped to bring Bang & Olufsen safely into the future.”

Bang & Olufsen’s Executive Management Board will hereafter consist of the following members:

Kristian Teär, CEO

Nikolaj Wendelboe, EVP, CFO

Christian Birk, EVP, Head of Marketing, Digital & Customer Experience

Snorre Kjesbu, EVP, Head of Design, Creation & Fulfilment

Line Køhler Ljungdahl, EVP, Chief Legal Officer

