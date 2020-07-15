New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Glove Boxes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449662/?utm_source=GNW
1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Stainless Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.4% CAGR to reach US$109.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Plastic segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.8% share of the global Glove Boxes market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Glove Boxes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$41.2 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.02% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$40.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$40.9 Million by the year 2027.
Aluminum Segment Corners a 16.8% Share in 2020
In the global Aluminum segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$19.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$24.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$26.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 184-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449662/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Glove Boxes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Glove Boxes Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Glove Boxes Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Glove Boxes Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Stainless Steel (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Stainless Steel (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Stainless Steel (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Plastic (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Plastic (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Plastic (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Aluminum (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Aluminum (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Aluminum (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Products (Product) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Other Products (Product) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Products (Product) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Glove Boxes Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Glove Boxes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Glove Boxes Market in the United States by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 18: United States Glove Boxes Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Glove Boxes Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Canadian Glove Boxes Historic Market Review by
Product in US$: 2012-2019
Table 21: Glove Boxes Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Glove Boxes: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 23: Glove Boxes Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 24: Japanese Glove Boxes Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Glove Boxes Market Growth Prospects in US$ by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Glove Boxes Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
by Product: 2012-2019
Table 27: Chinese Glove Boxes Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Glove Boxes Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Glove Boxes Market Demand Scenario in US$ by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Glove Boxes Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Glove Boxes Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: European Glove Boxes Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ by Product: 2020-2027
Table 32: Glove Boxes Market in Europe in US$ by Product:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European Glove Boxes Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 34: Glove Boxes Market in France by Product: Estimates
and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: French Glove Boxes Historic Market Scenario in US$ by
Product: 2012-2019
Table 36: French Glove Boxes Market Share Analysis by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Glove Boxes Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: German Glove Boxes Historic Market Analysis in US$ by
Product: 2012-2019
Table 39: German Glove Boxes Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Glove Boxes Market Growth Prospects in US$ by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Glove Boxes Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
by Product: 2012-2019
Table 42: Italian Glove Boxes Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Glove Boxes: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 44: Glove Boxes Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: United Kingdom Glove Boxes Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Glove Boxes Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Spanish Glove Boxes Historic Market Review by Product
in US$: 2012-2019
Table 48: Glove Boxes Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Glove Boxes Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Glove Boxes Market in Russia by Product: A Historic
Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 51: Russian Glove Boxes Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Glove Boxes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Product: 2020-2027
Table 53: Glove Boxes Market in Rest of Europe in US$ by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Rest of Europe Glove Boxes Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Glove Boxes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Glove Boxes Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Glove Boxes Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Glove Boxes Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Glove Boxes Historic Market Scenario in
US$ by Product: 2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Glove Boxes Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Glove Boxes Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Australian Glove Boxes Historic Market Analysis in
US$ by Product: 2012-2019
Table 63: Australian Glove Boxes Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Glove Boxes Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Indian Glove Boxes Historic Market Review by Product
in US$: 2012-2019
Table 66: Glove Boxes Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Glove Boxes Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: South Korean Glove Boxes Historic Market Analysis in
US$ by Product: 2012-2019
Table 69: Glove Boxes Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Glove Boxes: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Glove Boxes Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Glove Boxes Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Glove Boxes Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$: 2020-2027
Table 74: Glove Boxes Market in Latin America in US$ by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Glove Boxes Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Latin American Glove Boxes Market Growth Prospects in
US$ by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Glove Boxes Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ by Product: 2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Glove Boxes Marketby Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Glove Boxes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Product: 2020-2027
Table 80: Glove Boxes Market in Argentina in US$ by Product:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Argentinean Glove Boxes Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 82: Glove Boxes Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates
and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Brazilian Glove Boxes Historic Market Scenario in US$
by Product: 2012-2019
Table 84: Brazilian Glove Boxes Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 85: Glove Boxes Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Mexican Glove Boxes Historic Market Analysis in US$
by Product: 2012-2019
Table 87: Mexican Glove Boxes Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Glove Boxes Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Glove Boxes Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Latin America Glove Boxes Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Glove Boxes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 92: Glove Boxes Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$: 2012-2019
Table 93: The Middle East Glove Boxes Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: The Middle East Glove Boxes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: The Middle East Glove Boxes Historic Marketby Product
in US$: 2012-2019
Table 96: Glove Boxes Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Salesby Product for 2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Market for Glove Boxes: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 98: Glove Boxes Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Iranian Glove Boxes Market Share Analysis by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Glove Boxes Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ by Product: 2020-2027
Table 101: Glove Boxes Market in Israel in US$ by Product:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Israeli Glove Boxes Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Glove Boxes Market Growth Prospects in
US$ by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Glove Boxes Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
in US$ by Product: 2012-2019
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Glove Boxes Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Glove Boxes Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Glove Boxes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Product: 2012-2019
Table 108: Glove Boxes Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Glove Boxes Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Glove Boxes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Product: 2012-2019
Table 111: Rest of Middle East Glove Boxes Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 112: African Glove Boxes Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Glove Boxes Market in Africa by Product: A Historic
Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 114: African Glove Boxes Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 40
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449662/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: