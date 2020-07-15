Pune, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global water soluble fertilizers market is expected to gain impetus from the increasing demand for specialty fertilizers to improve the production of high-quality crops. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recently published report, titled, “Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic, and Others), By Application (Foliar and Fertigation), By Crop Type (Field Crop, Horticulture, Turf & Ornamentals, and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2019 – 2026). The report further states that the water soluble fertilizers market size was USD 14.34 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 23.09 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.28% during the forecast period (2019-2026).





The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has shattered the global economy, thereby causing immense losses for a wide range of industries. Several healthcare companies are presently striving to discover a vaccine for coronavirus. Our reports would provide detailed analysis of the effects of the pandemic on every market. You can choose the best strategy to intensify competition.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Aim to Gain Competitive Edge by Launching Novel Water Soluble Fertilizers

The global market consists of several companies that are currently trying to develop state-of-the-art water soluble fertilizers to gain a competitive edge. They are also engaging in mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their positions.



Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the water soluble fertilizers manufacturers operating in the global market. They are as follows:

SQM

Nutrien Ltd.

ICL

Yara International

Haifa Chemicals Limited

The Mosaic Company

EuroChem

Coromandel International

Qatar Fertilizer Company

COMPO EXPERT

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the market dynamics, drivers, and obstacles?

Which company is set to dominate in terms of revenue?

How will the market be affected in the coming years?

Which segment is expected to lead the market?

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Population across Developing Countries to Boost Growth

The demand for water soluble fertilizers is expected to surge in the coming years owing to the rapid growth of population in the developing economies worldwide. This has further raised concerns regarding the sufficiency of food available for the masses, as well as various food production solutions. Besides, the increasing cases of nutrient deficiency in crops and the reduction in arable land across several economies would contribute to the water soluble fertilizers market growth during the forthcoming years.





Segment-

Horticulture Segment to Lead Backed by High Demand for Nutrition-rich Diet

Based on crop type, the market is divided into turf & ornamentals, horticulture, field crop, and others. Out of these, the field crop segment held 18.94% water soluble fertilizers market share in 2018. This growth is attributable to the rising demand for food owing to the increasing population. The horticulture segment is expected to lead the market backed by the high demand for nutrition-rich diets amongst the masses.

Regional Analysis-

Increasing Usage of Specialized Fertilizers to Favor Growth in Europe

Geographically, Europe generated USD 5.12 billion in terms of revenue in 2018. This growth is attributable to the rising usage of specialized fertilizers in countries, such as France, Spain, and Russia. Also, the increasing presence of water soluble fertilizers producers in this region, coupled with the changing climatic conditions would propel growth. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to showcase a higher CAGR in the near future owing to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies and crop nutrition products, especially in India and China. Limited supply of water and degrading land in this region are also expected to spur the demand for water soluble fertilizers.

Below are two of the key industry developments:

January 2020 : Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation (GAIC) introduced its latest imported water soluble fertilizers in Ahmedabad. It will be marketed and distributed under the company’s new brand named ‘Agro.’

: Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation (GAIC) introduced its latest imported water soluble fertilizers in Ahmedabad. It will be marketed and distributed under the company’s new brand named ‘Agro.’ January 2018: Potash Corporation and Agrium Inc. successfully merged to develop a new company called Nutrien Ltd. It will help in strengthening their positions in the global market and provide customers with unique and high-tech agricultural solutions and products.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent Market Fertilizers Consumption Trend Specialty Fertilizers Market Trend Industry SWOT Analysis Regulatory Framework for Water-Soluble Fertilizers Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Global Water-Soluble Fertilizers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type Nitrogenous Phosphatic Potassic Others By Application Foliar Fertigation By Crop Type Field Crop Horticulture Turf & Ornamentals Others By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



