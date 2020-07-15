Dublin, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the VKC, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the VKC trends in the global pharmaceutical markets i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK), Japan, MEA (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE), China, and Russia.
VKC Epidemiology Perspective
The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Prevalent Population of VKC, Diagnosed Prevalent Population of VKC, Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of VKC, Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of VKC, Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of VKC, and Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of VKC scenario of VKC in the global market from 2017 to 2030.
Epidemiology Segmentation
Scope of the Report
Key Topics Covered
1. Key Insights
2. Executive Summary of Vernal keratoconjunctivitis (VKC)
3. Vernal keratoconjunctivitis (VKC): Epidemiology Overview at a Glance
3.1. Total Epidemiological Share (%) Distribution of VKC in 2017
3.2. Total Epidemiological Share (%) Distribution of VKC in 2030
4. Disease Background and Overview: Vernal keratoconjunctivitis (VKC)
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Signs and Symptoms of VKC
4.2.1. Signs
4.3. Causes
4.4. Risk Factors
4.5. Grades of VKC
4.6. Pathophysiology
4.6.1. Mediators in VKC
4.6.2. Cells in VKC
4.7. Histopathology
4.8. Diagnosis of VKC
5. Case Reports
5.1. Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis: A Teaching Case Report
5.2. Ocular surface disease: A case of vernal keratoconjunctivitis
5.3. Topical and Oral Cyclosporine for a Case of Severe Limbal Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis with Complete Corneal Involvement
5.4. Severe vernal keratoconjunctivitis successfully treated with subcutaneous omalizumab
5.5. Recalcitrant Atopic Keratoconjunctivitis in Children: A Case Report and Literature Review
6. Epidemiology and Patient Population
6.1. Key Findings
6.2. Epidemiology Methodology
7. United States Epidemiology
7.1. Assumptions and Rationale
7.2. Total Prevalent Population of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in the United States
7.3. Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in the United States
7.4. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in the United States
7.5. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) Based on Symptoms in the United States
7.6. Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in the United States
7.7. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in the United States
8. EU5 Epidemiology
8.1. Assumptions and Rationale
8.2. Germany Epidemiology
8.2.1. Total Prevalent Population of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in Germany
8.2.2. Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in Germany
8.2.3. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in Germany
8.2.4. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) Based on Symptoms in Germany
8.2.5. Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in Germany
8.2.6. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in Germany
8.3. France Epidemiology
8.4. Italy Epidemiology
8.5. Spain Epidemiology
8.6. United Kingdom Epidemiology
9. Japan Epidemiology
9.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale
9.1.2. Total Prevalent Population of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in Japan
9.1.3. Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in Japan
9.1.4. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in Japan
9.1.5. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in Japan
9.1.6. Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in Japan
9.1.7. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in Japan
10. MEA Region Epidemiology
10.1. Assumptions and Rationale
10.2. Saudi Arabia Epidemiology
10.2.1. Total Prevalent Population of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in Saudi Arabia
10.2.2. Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in Saudi Arabia
10.2.3. Gender-specific Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in Saudi Arabia
10.2.4. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in Saudi Arabia
10.2.5. Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in Saudi Arabia
10.2.6. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in Saudi Arabia
10.3. Egypt Epidemiology
10.4. UAE Epidemiology
11. China Epidemiology
11.1. Assumptions and Rationale
11.2. Total Prevalent Population of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in China
11.3. Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in China
11.4. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in China
11.5. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in China
11.6. Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in China
11.7. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in China
12. Russia Epidemiology
12.1. Assumptions and Rationale
12.2. Total Prevalent Population of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in Russia
12.3. Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in Russia
12.4. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in Russia
12.5. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in Russia
12.6. Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in Russia
12.7. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in Russia
13. KOL Views
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/akhw7h
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: