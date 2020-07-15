Dublin, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Personal Care Product Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global organic personal care product market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 2% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the organic personal care product market looks promising with opportunities for the supermarket, hypermarkets, specialist retailer, and online retailers.



The major growth drivers for this market are increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly personal care products and rising number of innovative personal care products with antioxidant properties, including those with herbal extracts.



The study includes the organic personal care product market size and forecast for the global organic personal care product market through 2024, segmented by product, distribution channel and region.



Some of the organic personal care product companies profiled in this report include Aveda, Burt's Bees, The Este Lauder, The Hain Celestial, Amway, Bare Escentuals Beauty, Arbonne, Neutrogena, The Body Shop, and Yves Rocher.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Global organic personal care product market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region.

Segmentation analysis: Global organic personal care product market size by product, distribution channel, and region.

Regional analysis: Global organic personal care product market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for organic personal care product in the global organic personal care product market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for organic personal care product in the global organic personal care product market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global organic personal care product market by product (skin care, hair care, oral care, cosmetics, and other), application (supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialist retailers, and online retailers), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the organic personal care product market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the organic personal care product market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in the organic personal care product market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the organic personal care product market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the organic personal care product market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the organic personal care product market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the organic personal care product area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities have taken place in the last five years in the organic personal care product market?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Organic Personal Care Product Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Organic Personal Care Product Market by Product

3.3.1: Skin Care

3.3.2: Hair Care

3.3.3: Oral Care

3.3.4: Cosmetics

3.3.5: Other

3.4: Global Organic Personal Care Product Market by Application

3.4.1: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

3.4.2: Specialist Retailers

3.4.3: Online Retailers



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Organic Personal Care Product Market by Region

4.2: North American Organic Personal Care Product Market

4.2.1: Market by Product: Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Cosmetics, and Other

4.2.2: Market by Application: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialist Retailers, and Online Retailers

4.3: European Organic Personal Care Product Market

4.4: APAC Organic Personal Care Product Market

4.5: RoW Organic Personal Care Product Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Organic Personal Care Product Market by Product

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Organic Personal Care Product Market by Application

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Organic Personal Care Product Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Organic Personal Care Product Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Organic Personal Care Product Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Aveda

7.2: Burt's Bees

7.3: The Este Lauder

7.4: The Hain Celestial

7.5: Amway

7.6: Bare Escentuals

7.7: Arbonne

7.8: Neutrogena

7.9: The Body Shop

7.10: Yves Rocher



