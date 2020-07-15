Selbyville, Delaware, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global commercial seaweed market revenue is projected to cross USD 85 billion by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. rising consumption of seaweed as a food ingredient will propel commercial seaweed industry growth over the forecast timeframe.

Rising usage of commercial seaweed in animal feed sector will enhance the industry growth over the forecast time span. It is widely used for feeding various animals such as sheep, horses, cattle, etc. It is a rich source of various minerals, potassium, magnesium, phosphorous, sodium, calcium, sulphur and chlorine along with numerous vitamins. These nutrients play pivotal role in the healthy growth of animals.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1658

Seaweeds maintain complete balance of micronutrients and induce resistance to diseases. They are useful in reducing the mastitis rate and cow fever. Seaweeds improve iodine content and fat level in the milk of cattle. Continuous increase in seaweed levels in diet enhances microbes’ adaptability and enhances the energy derived from complex carbohydrates. These trends will escalate industry outlook by 2026.

Some major findings of commercial seaweed market report include:

Food sector to gain significant traction owing to high product demand from various restaurants and dining facilities.

Brown seaweed will gain considerable market share with their utilization for preparation of soups, salads and sauces.

Commercial seaweed to witness substantial growth in North America and Europe regions owing to its nutritional advantages.

Some of the key manufacturers of commercial seaweed include Qingdao Seawin Biotech Group Co. Ltd., CP Kelco, Acadian Seaplants Ltd., W Hydrocolloids, Inc., Pacific Harvest, Mara Seaweed, etc.

Browse key industry insights spread across 270 pages with 281 market data tables & 33 figures & charts from the report, “Commercial Seaweed Market Analysis By End User (Food, Animal Feed, Pharma & Personal Care, Biofuels), Products (Red, Green, Brown), Form (Wet, Dry), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/commercial-seaweed-market

Green commercial seaweed market value is set to surpass USD 6 billion by 2026. This seaweed is found on both rocky and sandy beaches. The color composition of green seaweed is due to the presence green pigment chlorophyll required during the photosynthesis. Green seaweed does not thrive in too much depth or shadowed areas as they require good exposure to light. Ulva sp., Monostroma sp., Enteromorpha sp., Codium sp., and Caulerpa sp. are commonly known as food source. In Japan and some Asias countries, dried fronds of edible Enteromorpha sp. and Monostroma sp., are consumed edible dried, raw, or cooked. They are used in the preparation of “nori-jam” soup.

Wet commercial seaweed market will witness significant growth over the forecast timeframe. This is widely used as a food source, fertilizers and industrial applications. Food segment leads the industry size and can be ascribed to extensive product consumption in the food industry. Seaweed products are used in the form of staple food in Korea, Japan and China. It is also used as food item in far east region and Australia.

North American market for commercial seaweed will exceed USD 9.5 billion by 2026, due to rising commercial seaweed consumption in regional pharmaceutical industry. North America held nearly 50% share in the global pharmaceutical market in 2019. Hefty investments and focused research & development activities will prosper the pharmaceutical industry growth in the region, that in turn, will boost the market statistics from 2020 to 2026.

Toc of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/commercial-seaweed-market

Browse Related Reports:

Biostimulants Market By Crop (Row Crop, Turf & Ornamentals, Fruit & Vegetables), Active Ingredients (Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid, Amino Acids, Protein Hydrolysates, Seaweed Extracts), Application (Foliar Treatment, Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment), Form (Dry, Liquid), Industry Outlook Report, Regional Analysis, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/biostimulants-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com