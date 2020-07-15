New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sulfur (Sulphur) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449659/?utm_source=GNW
1 Million Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Agrochemicals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 1.2% CAGR to reach 42 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Petroleum Refining segment is readjusted to a revised 0.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.8% share of the global Sulfur (Sulphur) market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 2.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Sulfur (Sulphur) market in the U.S. is estimated at 17.4 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.14% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 12.9 Million Metric Tons in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -0.1% and 0.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 12.9 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027.

Metal Mining Segment Corners a 6.9% Share in 2020
In the global Metal Mining segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 3.4 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 3.6 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 9 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 1.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 197-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)
  • China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC)
  • Chinese Petroleum Corporation (CPC)
  • Galp Energia, SGPS, SA
  • Husky Energy, Inc.
  • Kharg Petrochemical Co.
  • Petrobras
  • Petroleos de Venezuela SA
  • PVS Chemicals, Inc.
  • Valero Energy Corporation




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449659/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Sulfur (Sulphur) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Sulfur (Sulphur) Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Sulfur (Sulphur) Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Sulfur (Sulphur) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Agrochemicals (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment
in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 5: Agrochemicals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 6: Agrochemicals (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 7: Petroleum Refining (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in
Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 8: Petroleum Refining (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns
in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 9: Petroleum Refining (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: Metal Mining (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 11: Metal Mining (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 12: Metal Mining (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 13: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 14: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 15: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Sulfur (Sulphur) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Sulfur (Sulphur) Latent Demand
Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 17: Sulfur (Sulphur) Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in Thousand Metric Tons for 2012-2019

Table 18: Sulfur (Sulphur) Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Sulfur (Sulphur) Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 20: Sulfur (Sulphur) Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for
2012-2019

Table 21: Canadian Sulfur (Sulphur) Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sulfur
(Sulphur) in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 23: Japanese Sulfur (Sulphur) Market in Thousand Metric
Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 24: Sulfur (Sulphur) Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Demand for Sulfur (Sulphur) in Thousand
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 26: Sulfur (Sulphur) Market Review in China in Thousand
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 27: Chinese Sulfur (Sulphur) Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Sulfur (Sulphur) Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Sulfur (Sulphur) Market Demand Scenario in
Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 29: Sulfur (Sulphur) Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 30: European Sulfur (Sulphur) Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 31: European Sulfur (Sulphur) Addressable Market
Opportunity in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 32: Sulfur (Sulphur) Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 33: European Sulfur (Sulphur) Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 34: Sulfur (Sulphur) Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 35: French Sulfur (Sulphur) Historic Market Review in
Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 36: French Sulfur (Sulphur) Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027

GERMANY
Table 37: Sulfur (Sulphur) Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 38: German Sulfur (Sulphur) Market in Retrospect in
Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 39: Sulfur (Sulphur) Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 40: Italian Demand for Sulfur (Sulphur) in Thousand
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 41: Sulfur (Sulphur) Market Review in Italy in Thousand
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 42: Italian Sulfur (Sulphur) Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Sulfur (Sulphur) in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to
2027

Table 44: United Kingdom Sulfur (Sulphur) Market in Thousand
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 45: Sulfur (Sulphur) Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Sulfur (Sulphur) Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 47: Sulfur (Sulphur) Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for
2012-2019

Table 48: Spanish Sulfur (Sulphur) Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Sulfur (Sulphur) Latent Demand Forecasts in
Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 50: Sulfur (Sulphur) Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by End-Use in Thousand Metric Tons for 2012-2019

Table 51: Sulfur (Sulphur) Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Sulfur (Sulphur) Addressable Market
Opportunity in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 53: Sulfur (Sulphur) Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in Thousand Metric Tons by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019

Table 54: Rest of Europe Sulfur (Sulphur) Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Sulfur (Sulphur) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 56: Sulfur (Sulphur) Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Sulfur (Sulphur) Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 58: Sulfur (Sulphur) Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Sulfur (Sulphur) Historic Market Review
in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Sulfur (Sulphur) Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Sulfur (Sulphur) Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 62: Australian Sulfur (Sulphur) Market in Retrospect in
Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 63: Sulfur (Sulphur) Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 64: Indian Sulfur (Sulphur) Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 65: Sulfur (Sulphur) Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for
2012-2019

Table 66: Indian Sulfur (Sulphur) Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Sulfur (Sulphur) Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 68: South Korean Sulfur (Sulphur) Historic Market
Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 69: Sulfur (Sulphur) Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Sulfur (Sulphur) in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020
to 2027

Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sulfur (Sulphur) Market in
Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 72: Sulfur (Sulphur) Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Sulfur (Sulphur) Market Trends by
Region/Country in Thousand Metric Tons: 2020-2027

Table 74: Sulfur (Sulphur) Market in Latin America in Thousand
Metric Tons by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 75: Latin American Sulfur (Sulphur) Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 76: Latin American Demand for Sulfur (Sulphur) in
Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 77: Sulfur (Sulphur) Market Review in Latin America in
Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 78: Latin American Sulfur (Sulphur) Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Sulfur (Sulphur) Addressable Market
Opportunity in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 80: Sulfur (Sulphur) Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 81: Argentinean Sulfur (Sulphur) Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 82: Sulfur (Sulphur) Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 83: Brazilian Sulfur (Sulphur) Historic Market Review in
Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 84: Brazilian Sulfur (Sulphur) Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027

MEXICO
Table 85: Sulfur (Sulphur) Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 86: Mexican Sulfur (Sulphur) Market in Retrospect in
Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 87: Sulfur (Sulphur) Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Sulfur (Sulphur) Latent Demand
Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 89: Sulfur (Sulphur) Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in Thousand Metric Tons for 2012-2019

Table 90: Sulfur (Sulphur) Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Sulfur (Sulphur) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 92: Sulfur (Sulphur) Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in Thousand Metric Tons: 2012-2019

Table 93: The Middle East Sulfur (Sulphur) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 94: The Middle East Sulfur (Sulphur) Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to
2027

Table 95: Sulfur (Sulphur) Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Metric
Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019

Table 96: The Middle East Sulfur (Sulphur) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sulfur
(Sulphur) in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 98: Iranian Sulfur (Sulphur) Market in Thousand Metric
Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 99: Sulfur (Sulphur) Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Sulfur (Sulphur) Addressable Market
Opportunity in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 101: Sulfur (Sulphur) Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 102: Israeli Sulfur (Sulphur) Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Demand for Sulfur (Sulphur) in
Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 104: Sulfur (Sulphur) Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 105: Saudi Arabian Sulfur (Sulphur) Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Sulfur (Sulphur) Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Metric
Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

Table 107: United Arab Emirates Sulfur (Sulphur) Historic
Market Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 108: Sulfur (Sulphur) Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Sulfur (Sulphur) Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

Table 110: Rest of Middle East Sulfur (Sulphur) Market in
Retrospect in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 111: Sulfur (Sulphur) Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AFRICA
Table 112: African Sulfur (Sulphur) Latent Demand Forecasts in
Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 113: Sulfur (Sulphur) Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by End-Use in Thousand Metric Tons for 2012-2019

Table 114: Sulfur (Sulphur) Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 53
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449659/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001