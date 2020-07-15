Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 38 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
15 July 2020
ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 8 – 14 July 2020:
|Date
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price
A shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|16,167
|22,203,100
|8 July 2020
|75
|1,682.00
|126,150
|9 July 2020
|100
|1,690.60
|169,060
|10 July 2020
|100
|1,712.00
|171,200
|13 July 2020
|100
|1,755.00
|175,500
|14 July 2020
|50
|1,786.00
|89,300
|Accumulated under the programme (A shares)
|16,592
|22,934,310
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|216,775
|308,123,908
|8 July 2020
|600
|1,871.16
|1,122,696
|9 July 2020
|500
|1,888.00
|944,000
|10 July 2020
|500
|1,912.21
|956,105
|13 July 2020
|500
|1,966.87
|983,435
|14 July 2020
|400
|2,007.35
|802,940
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|219,275
|312,933,084
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 16,592 A shares and 285,703 B shares corresponding to 1.38 percent of the company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 8 – 14 July 2020 is enclosed.
Further information:
Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77
