ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 8 – 14 July 2020:

DateNumber of A sharesAverage purchase price
A shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]16,167 22,203,100
8 July 2020751,682.00126,150
9 July 20201001,690.60169,060
10 July 20201001,712.00171,200
13 July 20201001,755.00175,500
14 July 2020501,786.0089,300
Accumulated under the programme (A shares)16,592 22,934,310


DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]216,775 308,123,908
8 July 20206001,871.161,122,696
9 July 20205001,888.00944,000
10 July 20205001,912.21956,105
13 July 20205001,966.87983,435
14 July 20204002,007.35802,940
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)219,275 312,933,084

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 16,592 A shares and 285,703 B shares corresponding to 1.38 percent of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 8 – 14 July 2020 is enclosed.

