Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL International A/S

Release no. 38 – 2020

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

15 July 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 8 – 14 July 2020:

Date Number of A shares Average purchase price

A shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

A shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 16,167 22,203,100 8 July 2020 75 1,682.00 126,150 9 July 2020 100 1,690.60 169,060 10 July 2020 100 1,712.00 171,200 13 July 2020 100 1,755.00 175,500 14 July 2020 50 1,786.00 89,300 Accumulated under the programme (A shares) 16,592 22,934,310





Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 216,775 308,123,908 8 July 2020 600 1,871.16 1,122,696 9 July 2020 500 1,888.00 944,000 10 July 2020 500 1,912.21 956,105 13 July 2020 500 1,966.87 983,435 14 July 2020 400 2,007.35 802,940 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 219,275 312,933,084

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 16,592 A shares and 285,703 B shares corresponding to 1.38 percent of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 8 – 14 July 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:

Thomas Harder

Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations

ROCKWOOL International A/S

+45 46 55 86 77

