Dublin, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automated Border Control Market: Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automated border control market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.25%, over the forecast period 2020-2025.
The automated border control system is in its third generation, where systems are being developed to support the e-border process of the future. These systems require an understanding of all traveler screening, authentication, and supporting technologies, to implement in a standardized manner. Gemalto mentioned that if these solutions are implemented, then the time required for airport passenger processing can be reduced by up to 80%.
The deployment of e-passports, an electronic travel document, is transforming the border control application across the world. The increase in the number of international travelers is significantly growing Y-o-Y. According to UNWTO's latest publishing report in 2020, the foreign tourists' arrivals grew by 4% from the previous year, and it reached a figure of 1.5 billion. Due to this growth, the need for fast authentication processing is increasing and driving the demand for automated border control solutions.
The user-friendly designs of automated e-gates and kiosks help in streamlining the experience for the passenger, from the point of check-in by eliminating the ques. Additionally, with the increasing technologies, along with efficient and quick processing capabilities, the automated e-gates offer a reliable solutions for immigration security, thereby, fueling the adoption of the automated border control systems at international ports.
Moreover, due to rising cybercrimes and identity thefts across the world, the risk in maintaining security increases with process digitization and process automation. Additionally, for implementation, the high initial investment is required, and hence, limiting the growth of the market studied.
Key Market Trends
Airport Applications are Expected to Witness a Rapid Growth
Europe is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share
Competitive Landscape
The automated border control market is moderately consolidated, with the presence of a few major companies, like Gemalto and Vision-Box, dominating the market. These companies are continuously investing in making strategic partnerships and product developments, to gain a more market share.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4 Market Drivers
4.4.1 Rising International Travelers Resulting in Growing Need for Automated Processes
4.5 Market Restraints
4.5.1 High Initial Cost Required for Complete Installation with Standardization
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 ABC e-Gates
5.1.2 ABC Kiosks
5.2 By Offerings
5.2.1 Document Authentication System (DAS)
5.2.2 Biometric Verification System (BVS)
5.2.2.1 Face Recognition
5.2.2.2 Fingerprint Recognition
5.2.2.3 IRIS Recognition
5.2.2.4 Palm & Vein Recognition
5.2.3 Services
5.2.3.1 Installation
5.2.3.2 Maintenance
5.2.3.3 Consultancy
5.3 By Application
5.3.1 Airports
5.3.2 Landports
5.3.3 Seaports
5.4 By Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 HID Global Corporation
6.1.2 Atos SE
6.1.3 Cognitec Systems GmbH
6.1.4 Cominfosec Inc.
6.1.5 Veridos GmbH
6.1.6 Thales Group
6.1.7 Gunnebo Group Corporation
6.1.8 Accenture PLC
6.1.9 Magnetic Autocontrol GmbH
6.1.10 Rockwell Collins Aerospace & Electronics Inc.
6.1.11 NEC Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lpwlgu
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: