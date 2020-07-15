Dublin, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automated Border Control Market: Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automated border control market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.25%, over the forecast period 2020-2025.



The automated border control system is in its third generation, where systems are being developed to support the e-border process of the future. These systems require an understanding of all traveler screening, authentication, and supporting technologies, to implement in a standardized manner. Gemalto mentioned that if these solutions are implemented, then the time required for airport passenger processing can be reduced by up to 80%.



The deployment of e-passports, an electronic travel document, is transforming the border control application across the world. The increase in the number of international travelers is significantly growing Y-o-Y. According to UNWTO's latest publishing report in 2020, the foreign tourists' arrivals grew by 4% from the previous year, and it reached a figure of 1.5 billion. Due to this growth, the need for fast authentication processing is increasing and driving the demand for automated border control solutions.



The user-friendly designs of automated e-gates and kiosks help in streamlining the experience for the passenger, from the point of check-in by eliminating the ques. Additionally, with the increasing technologies, along with efficient and quick processing capabilities, the automated e-gates offer a reliable solutions for immigration security, thereby, fueling the adoption of the automated border control systems at international ports.



Moreover, due to rising cybercrimes and identity thefts across the world, the risk in maintaining security increases with process digitization and process automation. Additionally, for implementation, the high initial investment is required, and hence, limiting the growth of the market studied.



Key Market Trends



Airport Applications are Expected to Witness a Rapid Growth

Airways are the most preferred means for international travelers, due to obvious reasons, like travel time and convenience. According to the European Commission, more than 887 million travelers are expected to make arrivals across the European Union. With this enormous difference in traffic, the adoption rate of the automated border control system is significantly high, as compared to seaports and land ports. In December 2019, 12 new automated, pre-security e-gates were installed at the Aukland Airport, which can scan boarding passes and grant passengers access to secure areas.

The number of airports investing in automated border control, check-in, and bag drop solutions, worldwide, is increasing, for enhancing the airport operational efficiency. Airline services provider, SITA, estimated that over 72% of the air travelers in 2019 used one of these self-service solutions, thus, creating a key differentiator for the overall passenger value proposition.

Recently in the United States, an Automated Passport Control (APC) program introduced to expedite the entry process for the Canadians, US passengers, and the passengers eligible for Visa Waiver Program, by providing an automated process through CBP's Primary Inspection area. Such initiatives by the government are estimated to drive the market studied.

Europe is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

The European region is one of the largest markets for automated border control solutions. Major companies, like Gemalto, OT-Morpho, Indra Sistemas, and Secunet Security Networks, are based in the region. Additionally, over the year, countries in the region are actively investing in implementing automated border control solutions in immigration ports.

For instance, recently, in late 2019, the European Union announced that it is funding for the new deployment of a new automated border control system, iBorderCtrl, to be piloted in Hungary, Greece, and Latvia. The system is expected to be implemented for all the ports (air, land, and sea) in the countries, to streamline and automate the immigration process.

Currently, the United Kingdom scores well in facilitating passengers with several advanced e-gates, automated border control systems, and the abolition of entry cards. Moreover, IATA has announced an approach, to improve its policy and border experience for travelers visiting the United Kingdom. This is estimated to drive tourism in the country, which may further fuel the adoption of ABC solutions in potential airports in the country in the future.

Competitive Landscape



The automated border control market is moderately consolidated, with the presence of a few major companies, like Gemalto and Vision-Box, dominating the market. These companies are continuously investing in making strategic partnerships and product developments, to gain a more market share.

September 2019 - With the recent expansion in the region, IDEMIA announced to further invest in APAC border processing capabilities of Canberra and Sydney, to develop Gen 3.0 Border and Airport platform for the local market, with a portfolio of solutions for a seamless traveler experience across the whole border and airport process.

March 2019 - Portugal-based company, Visio-Box, inaugurated its new technology and innovation center in Porto, Portugal. This center is one of the strategic expansion plans of the company.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4 Market Drivers

4.4.1 Rising International Travelers Resulting in Growing Need for Automated Processes

4.5 Market Restraints

4.5.1 High Initial Cost Required for Complete Installation with Standardization



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 ABC e-Gates

5.1.2 ABC Kiosks

5.2 By Offerings

5.2.1 Document Authentication System (DAS)

5.2.2 Biometric Verification System (BVS)

5.2.2.1 Face Recognition

5.2.2.2 Fingerprint Recognition

5.2.2.3 IRIS Recognition

5.2.2.4 Palm & Vein Recognition

5.2.3 Services

5.2.3.1 Installation

5.2.3.2 Maintenance

5.2.3.3 Consultancy

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Airports

5.3.2 Landports

5.3.3 Seaports

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the World



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 HID Global Corporation

6.1.2 Atos SE

6.1.3 Cognitec Systems GmbH

6.1.4 Cominfosec Inc.

6.1.5 Veridos GmbH

6.1.6 Thales Group

6.1.7 Gunnebo Group Corporation

6.1.8 Accenture PLC

6.1.9 Magnetic Autocontrol GmbH

6.1.10 Rockwell Collins Aerospace & Electronics Inc.

6.1.11 NEC Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



