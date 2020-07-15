Dublin, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hair Removal Wax - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Hair Removal Wax Market to Reach US$16.9 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hair Removal Wax estimated at US$9.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the period 2020-2027.



Soft Wax, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.4% CAGR to reach US$12.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hard Wax segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.7% share of the global Hair Removal Wax market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 12.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Hair Removal Wax market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 7.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.9 Billion by the year 2027.



The publisher brings years of research experience to this 8th edition of the report. The 365-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

American International Industries

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Coloris Sp. z o.o.

FILO BIANCO S.r.l. (Italwax)

GiGi

Harley Waxing UK

Jax Wax Australia

Karaver

Marzena BodyCare Products

Parissa Laboratories Inc.

Perron Rigot

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Sally Hansen Inc.

Starpil Wax Co.

Sue Ismiel and Daughters (Nad's)

The Darent Wax Co. Ltd.

Xanitalia Srl

Total Companies Profiled: 41

