Jacob Tveraabak, CEO in StrongPoint ASA, has today acquired 66,990 shares to an average price of NOK 14.95 through his family holding company JuCE Holding AS. New holding is 165,621 shares, 0.4 % of the outstanding shares.

The shares were purchased through Oslo Børs.

