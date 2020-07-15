New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449656/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Biometrics-Based EACS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8% CAGR to reach US$6.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Card-Based EACS segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.4% share of the global Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.03% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 6.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027.



Other Types Segment Corners a 7% Share in 2020

In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$322.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$509.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 483-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ADT LLC

Allegion Plc

ASSA ABLOY AB

Axis Communications AB

BIO-key

Bosch Security Systems

dormakaba Holding AG

Gemalto N.V.

Gunnebo AB

Honeywell International, Inc.

Identiv Inc.

ISONAS

Johnson Controls International Plc

Kisi Inc.

NEC Corporation of America

Nortek Security and Control LLC

Oberthur Technologies SA

SecuGen Corporation

Sony Corporation

STANLEY Security

UTC Climate

Vanderbilt Industries







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449656/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

EACS: Enabling Easier Protection and Control of Assets, People,

and Property through Authorized & Restricted Access

Recent Market Activity

EACS: The Dominant Electronic Security Systems Category

Important Factors Driving Widespread Adoption of EACS over the

Years

Consumer Perception of Crime

Regulatory Mandates

New Building Constructions/Renovations

Product Innovations & Introductions

Growing Need to Establish a National Identity Framework in

Countries across the World: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Secure Document Implementations across the World by 2021

Economic Empowerment through National Identity

Mobile Identity (mID)

Digital Driver’s License on the Mobile Phone

National Identity Schemes

Global Market Outlook

Developing Countries to Spearhead Growth and Replace the

Hitherto Dominant US and European Markets

Global Competitor Market Shares

Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ADT LLC (USA)

Allegion plc (Ireland)

ASSA ABLOY AB (Sweden)

HID Global Corporation (USA)

Axis Communications AB (Sweden)

BIO-key, International, Inc. (USA)

Bosch Security Systems (Germany)

Crossmatch Technologies, Inc. (USA)

DoorKing, Inc. (USA)

dormakaba Holding AG (Switzerland)

Fermax Electronica S.A.U. (Spain)

Gemalto N.V. (Netherlands)

Gunnebo AB (Sweden)

Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)

IDenticard Systems (USA)

Identiv Inc. (USA)

ISONAS (USA)

Johnson Controls International Plc (Ireland)

Kisi, Inc. (USA)

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (USA)

NEC Corporation of America, Inc. (USA)

Nortek Security and Control LLC (USA)

Oberthur Technologies SA (France)

IDEMIA (France)

Pelco, Inc. (USA)

SecuGen Corporation (USA)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

STANLEY Security (UK)

The Chamberlain Group, Inc. (USA)

UTC Climate, Controls & Security (USA)

Vanderbilt Industries (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

EACS’ Grand Convergence Supported by Game Changing Trends and

Technologies Drive Strong Market Growth

Widespread Adoption of Smart Mobile Devices Enabling Anytime,

Anywhere Access Control Drive Market Penetration

Smartphones Revolutionize Access Control Technology

Growing Popularity of Smarts Cards in Providing Enhanced

Protection Drives Healthy Demand for Card-Based EACS

Smart Cards Outshines Traditional Legacy & Proximity Cards

Remote Login Made Secure by Smart Card Based EACS

Demand for Multi-Application Smart Cards Gain Momentum

Multiple Applications of Smart Cards Summarized

Biometrics: The Critically Important Authentication Technology

Fast Replace the Vulnerable Traditional Access Control

Approaches

Benefits

Market Drivers in a Nutshell

Market Inhibitors

Biometrics: The Dominant Electronic Access Control Technology

Frictionless Face and Iris Recognition Technologies to Take

Over Fingerprint Biometrics

Law Enforcement Agencies to Invest Significantly in Biometrics

Implementations

Expanding e-Governance Projects Drive Opportunities

Prisons & Detention Centers Bank on Biometrics Technology

Ubiquitous Access Control Cards to Stay Relevant Despite Rise

of Biometrics

Massive Installed Base

Non-Requirement of Higher Security

Cards Work Every Time

Simple Measures to Improve Card Security

Upcoming Smart Cities to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption

Smart Homes to Drive Demand for Biometric Solutions

Growing Trend towards Affordable & Efficient Access Control

Solutions Boost Adoption of Cloud Based ACaaS

Access Control as a Service (ACaaS): A Plug and Play

Environment for Access Control Deployments

Cloud Services to Drive Mobility for Audio & Video Authentication

Rising Need for Identification and Authentication Drive Demand

in the Commercial & Enterprise Sector

Globalization & Workforce Decentralization Boost EACS Demand

Stringent Data Protection Laws Benefit Prospects in the

Enterprise Sector

Biometrics Identify Potential Opportunities in the Retail Segment

Small and Mid-Sized Businesses: A Lucrative Market Segment

Banking and Financial Services Sector: Most Promising End-use

Market for EACS

Biometric Payment Cards Provide Additional Security

Expanding Social Network Footprint Opens Opportunities

EACS: A Mandatory Requirement for the Industrial Sector

Hand Geometry Biometrics for Harsh Working Environments

Behavioral EACS Technologies Gain Prominence

Rising Penetration of EACS Solutions in Airport Security

Promote Market Expansion

Immigration Control & Travel Document Verification

EACS Deployments Gain Traction in the Hospitality Sector

Card-based EACS: A Widely Acknowledged Access Technology in

Hospitality Facilities

Hospitality Sector Offers Significant Growth Opportunities for

Biometrics-based EACS

Increasing Deployments of EACS in the Education Sector Lends

Traction to Market Growth

Smart Card EACS Gaining Traction in Educational Facilities

Healthcare Establishments Offer Huge Untapped Market Potential

for EACS

Contactless Access

Smart Cards and Readers

Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Offer Bright

Prospects for the EACS Market

Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population Benefits Market

Demand



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Biometrics-Based EACS (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Biometrics-Based EACS (Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Biometrics-Based EACS (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Card-Based EACS (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Card-Based EACS (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Card-Based EACS (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other Types (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Other Types (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Commercial (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Commercial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Commercial (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Transportation (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Transportation (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Transportation (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Government (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Government (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Government (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market Share (in %)

by Company: 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Electronic Access Control Systems

(EACS) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market in

the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand

for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Electronic Access Control Systems

(EACS) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Electronic Access Control Systems

(EACS) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 29: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Historic

Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand

for 2012-2019



Table 30: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 32: Canadian Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 33: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 34: Canadian Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 35: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market in

Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Electronic Access Control Systems

(EACS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market in

Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Japanese Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market Share

Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 44: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Historic

Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 46: Chinese Demand for Electronic Access Control Systems

(EACS) in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market

Review in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 50: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market in

Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type:

2020-2027



Table 53: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market in

Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 56: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market in

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market in

France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: French Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for

2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand

by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 71: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Historic

Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 73: Italian Demand for Electronic Access Control Systems

(EACS) in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market

Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Electronic Access Control

Systems (EACS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market in

the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Electronic Access Control Systems

(EACS) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Electronic Access Control Systems

(EACS) Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market Share

Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 83: Spanish Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 84: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market in

Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 85: Spanish Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 86: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market in

Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 87: Spanish Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 89: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market in

Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Russian Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 92: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Historic

Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 93: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Electronic Access Control Systems

(EACS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type:

2020-2027



Table 95: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market in

Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Electronic Access Control Systems

(EACS) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Electronic Access Control Systems

(EACS) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 98: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market in

Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$

Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Electronic Access Control Systems

(EACS) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Electronic Access Control Systems

(EACS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 101: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Electronic Access Control Systems

(EACS) Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 103: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market in

Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Electronic Access Control Systems

(EACS) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type:

2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Electronic Access Control Systems

(EACS) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Electronic Access Control Systems

(EACS) Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Electronic Access Control Systems

(EACS) Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market in

Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand

by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market

Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



INDIA

Table 115: Indian Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 116: Indian Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 117: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market in

India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 118: Indian Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 119: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market in

India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 120: Indian Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market in

South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Electronic Access Control Systems

(EACS) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type:

2012-2019



Table 123: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market

Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market in

South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Electronic Access Control Systems

(EACS) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 126: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market

Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Electronic Access

Control Systems (EACS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market in

Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electronic Access Control

Systems (EACS) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electronic Access Control

Systems (EACS) Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 132: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market

Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Electronic Access Control Systems

(EACS) Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:

2020-2027



Table 134: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Electronic Access Control Systems

(EACS) Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country:

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Electronic Access Control Systems

(EACS) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Historic

Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type:

2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Electronic Access Control Systems

(EACS) Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Demand for Electronic Access Control

Systems (EACS) in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market

Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Electronic Access Control Systems

(EACS) Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type:

2020-2027



Table 143: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market in

Argentina in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Argentinean Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 146: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market in

Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 148: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market in

Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for

2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 154: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market in

Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market in

Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 159: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market

Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Electronic Access Control

Systems (EACS) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market in

Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$

Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Electronic Access Control

Systems (EACS) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 163: Rest of Latin America Electronic Access Control

Systems (EACS) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Historic

Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$

Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 165: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market

Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Electronic Access Control Systems

(EACS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 167: Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market in

the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Electronic Access Control Systems

(EACS) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Electronic Access Control Systems

(EACS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 170: The Middle East Electronic Access Control Systems



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449656/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001