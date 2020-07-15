Dublin, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Equipment and Apparel Market by Product Type, Sports Type and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Sports equipment are the utility equipment essential for engaging in sports activity and aid meet the rules and regulations of particular sport. In addition, these equipment and apparel are essentials that enhance the performance of athletes.
The sports equipment industry is rapidly evolving, owing to increase in adoption of emerging sports technologies and latest trends among youth population. Introduction of innovative products is the medium for manufacturers to sustain in the competitive market, attract new consumer, and cater to the requirements of the existing consumers. Furthermore, increase in fan base of popular sport events such as Olympic, Indian Premier League, FIFA, and others fuels the demand for sports equipment and apparels, which in turn drives the growth of the market. Moreover, a rise in popularity of sport and fitness activities among the youth propels the overall market growth.
However, increase in preference for indoor activities such as playing videogames and rise in use of smartphones among youth due to increase in internet penetration adversely affect market growth. In addition, proclivity of consumers toward other leisure activities such as virtual reality gaming, watching movies, live music shows, and others restraints the growth of the market. Moreover, the seasonality of sports increases the preference for other leisure activities and makes way for seasonal purchases, which aids market growth.
The global sports equipment and apparel market is segmented on the basis of product, sports type, distribution channels, and region. Based on product type, the market is categorized into equipment and apparel and shoes. By sports type, it is classified into bike, outdoor, tennis, other racket sports, running, fitness, football/soccer, other team sports, winter sports, watersports, and others. In terms of distribution channels, it is divided into online and offline. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.
The major players in operating in the market include Decathlon S.A., Nike, Inc., Adidas AG, Puma SE, Under Armour Inc., Amer Sports Corporation, ASICS Corporation, Gap Inc., and V.F. Corporation New Balance, Inc.
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
2.1. Snapshot
2.2. Cxo Perspective
Chapter 3: Market Overview
3.1. Market Definition and Scope
3.2. Key Findings
3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets
3.2.2. Top Impacting Factors
3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies
3.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis
3.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
3.3.3. Threat of New Entrants
3.3.4. Threat of Substitution
3.3.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
3.4. Market Player Positioning, 2019
3.5. Market Dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Increase in Sports and Fitness Awareness Across the World
3.5.1.2. Government Initiatives Towards Sports Activities and Events
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.2.1. Rise in Terrorism and Political Influence on Sports Events
3.5.2.2. Increase in Proclivity of Kids in Indoor Leisure Activities
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.5.3.1. Increase in Contribution by Various Organizations Towards Donation
3.5.3.2. Rapid Growth of Online Retail Platform
Chapter 4: Sports Equipment and Apparel Market, by Product Type
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast
4.2. Equipment
4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast
4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country
4.3. Apparel & Shoes
4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast
4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country
Chapter 5: Sports Equipment and Apparel Market, by Sports Type
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast
5.2. Bike
5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast
5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country
5.3. Outdoor
5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast
5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country
5.4. Tennis
5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast
5.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country
5.5. Other Racket Sports
5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast
5.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country
5.6. Running
5.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
5.6.2. Market Size and Forecast
5.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country
5.7. Fitness Equipment
5.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
5.7.2. Market Size and Forecast
5.7.3. Market Analysis, by Country
5.8. Football/Soccer
5.8.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
5.8.2. Market Size and Forecast
5.8.3. Market Analysis, by Country
5.9. Other Team Sports
5.9.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
5.9.2. Market Size and Forecast
5.9.3. Market Analysis, by Country
5.10. Winter Sports
5.10.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
5.10.2. Market Size and Forecast
5.10.3. Market Analysis, by Country
5.11. Water Sports
5.11.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
5.11.2. Market Size and Forecast
5.11.3. Market Analysis, by Country
5.12. Others
5.12.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
5.12.2. Market Size and Forecast
5.12.3. Market Analysis, by Country
Chapter 6: Sports Equipment and Apparel Market, by Distribution Channel
6.1. Overview
6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast
6.2. Online
6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast
6.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country
6.3. Offline
6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast
6.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country
Chapter 7: Sports Equipment and Apparel Market, by Region
7.1. Overview
7.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
7.2. North America
7.3. Europe
7.4. Asia-Pacific
7.5. Rest of the World
Chapter 8: Company Profiles
8.1. Adidas AG (Adidas)
8.1.1. Company Overview
8.1.2. Key Executive
8.1.3. Company Snapshot
8.1.4. Operating Business Segments
8.1.5. Product Portfolio
8.1.6. R&D Expenditure
8.1.7. Business Performance
8.1.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
8.2. Amer Sports Corporation
8.3. Asics Corporation
8.4. Decathlon S. A.
8.5. Gap Inc.
8.6. New Balance
8.7. Nike, Inc. (Nike)
8.8. Puma Se
8.9. Under Armour, Inc
8.10. Vf Corporation (Vfc)
