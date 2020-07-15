VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) reports production results for the second quarter of 2020 from its two operating mines in Latin America, the San Jose Mine in Mexico and the Caylloma Mine in Peru. The Company produced 1.3 million ounces of silver and 7,099 ounces of gold, plus base metal by-products. Silver and gold production for the first six months totaled 3.1 million ounces and 17,200 ounces, respectively. At the beginning of the second quarter of 2020, the Company withdrew its production and cost guidance for 2020 until further notice, due to the uncertainties related to the impact caused by COVID-19 constraints on the Company’s business and operations (refer to Fortuna news release dated April 2, 2020 ).



Second Quarter Production Highlights

Silver production of 1,273,922 ounces; 47 percent decrease over Q2 2019

Gold production of 7,099 ounces; 47 percent decrease over Q2 2019

Lead production of 6,777,010 pounds; 3 percent decrease over Q2 2019

Zinc production of 10,976,816 pounds; 2 percent decrease over Q2 2019

Cash cost 1 for San Jose is US$66.0/t

Cash cost1 for Caylloma is US$74.3/t

Consolidated Operating Highlights

Second Quarter 2020 Second Quarter 2019 Caylloma, Peru San Jose, Mexico Consolidated Caylloma, Peru San Jose, Mexico Consolidated Processed Ore Tonnes milled 134,172 160,151 133,548 271,016 Average tpd milled 1,525 1,799 1,501 3,045 Silver2 Grade (g/t) 72 220 64 273 Recovery (%) 78.99 90.84 83.86 90.76 Production (oz) 244,873 1,029,049 1,273,922 230,000 2,157,225 2,387,225 Gold Grade (g/t) 0.25 1.42 0.20 1.68 Recovery (%) 41.93 90.91 34.33 90.23 Production (oz) 445 6,654 7,099 293 13,204 13,497 Second Quarter 2020 Second Quarter 2019 Caylloma, Peru San Jose, Mexico Consolidated Caylloma, Peru San Jose, Mexico Consolidated Lead Grade (%) 2.77 N/A 2.61 N/A Recovery (%) 82.81 N/A 90.88 N/A Production (lbs) 6,777,010 N/A 6,777,010 6,975,426 N/A 6,975,426 Zinc Grade (%) 4.29 N/A 4.22 N/A Recovery (%) 86.58 N/A 89.89 N/A Production (lbs) 10,976,816 N/A 10,976,816 11,173,027 N/A 11,173,027

Notes:

1. Preliminary estimates of cash operating costs per tonne are subject to modification on final cost consolidation

2. Metallurgical recovery for silver at the Caylloma Mine is calculated based on silver content in lead concentrate

3. Totals may not add due to rounding

San Jose Mine, Mexico

In the second quarter of 2020, operations at the San Jose Mine were suspended for 54 days, from April 2 to May 25, due to government mandated industry wide constraints related to the rapid spread of COVID-19 (refer to Fortuna news release dated May 26, 2020 ). The San Jose Mine produced 1,029,049 ounces of silver and 6,654 ounces of gold in the second quarter with average head grades for silver and gold of 220 g/t and 1.42 g/t, respectively.

During the second quarter, the San Jose Mine processed 160,151 tonnes of ore at a cash cost of US$66.0/t or US$10.6 million. In addition, US$1.7 million in care and maintenance costs were incurred as a result of the suspension of operations.

Caylloma Mine, Peru

During the second quarter of 2020, despite government mandated COVID-19 restrictions, operations at the Caylloma Mine were not disrupted. The mine initially operated by drawing ore from its coarse ore stockpile, and as the stockpile decreased, the mine re-started using a reduced task force (refer to Fortuna news release dated April 27, 2020 ).

In the second quarter, the Caylloma Mine produced 244,873 ounces of silver with an average head grade of 72 g/t. Lead and zinc production was 6,777,010 pounds and 10,976,816 pounds with average head grades for lead and zinc of 2.77 % and 4.29 %, respectively.

As a result of operating with a reduced task force and the implementation of associated cost-cutting measures in response to COVID-19, cash cost decreased 14 percent to US$74.3/t, compared to the second quarter of 2019, and decreased 8 percent compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, on July 6, 2020, the Company voluntarily suspended operations for a period of approximately two weeks at the Caylloma Mine. During this period, among other things, the Company will sanitize and disinfect the mine site. A reduced task force remains on site to safeguard critical infrastructure, care and maintenance, and environmental monitoring (refer to Fortuna news release dated July 6, 2020 ).

Lindero Project, Argentina

On March 19, 2020, a period of national social isolation was declared by the Government of Argentina in response to the rapid spread of COVID-19. On April 3, 2020, the Government of Argentina included mining and related activities within the list of essential industries and services permitted to operate during the mandatory social isolation period. On April 28, the Company submitted and received approval to its Minimum Emergency Operations Program which permitted the Company to resume construction activities at Lindero (refer to Fortuna news release dated May 8, 2020 ).

Prior to the COVID-19 related shutdown, the operation had successfully achieved a mining rate of 40,000 tonnes per day which is required to support design processing capacity of 18,750 tonnes per day. There is a total of 1.16 Mt of mineralized material averaging 0.53 g/t Au in the mine´s coarse ore stockpiles (refer to Fortuna news releases dated January 13, 2020 and April 14, 2020 ).

Qualified Person

Amri Sinuhaji is the Technical Services Director – Mine Planning for the Company and is a Professional Engineer registered with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of British Columbia (#48305) and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Sinuhaji has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release and has verified the underlying data.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna is a growth oriented, precious metals producer focused on mining opportunities in Latin America. Our primary assets are the Caylloma silver Mine in southern Peru, the San Jose silver-gold Mine in Mexico and the Lindero gold Project, currently under construction, in Argentina. The Company is selectively pursuing acquisition opportunities throughout the Americas and in select other areas. For more information, please visit our website at www.fortunasilver.com

Jorge A. Ganoza

President, CEO and Director

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Trading symbols: NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI

Investor Relations:

Carlos Baca

T (Peru): +51.1.616.6060, ext. 0

