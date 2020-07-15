Dublin, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global End-of-line Packaging Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global End-of-line Packaging Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rapid adoption of automated end-of-line packaging in the industrial sector and increasing demand to automate manufacturing processes.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.
Regional Analysis:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East
Latin America
Rest of the World
Report Highlights:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 End User Analysis
1.5 Technology Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Rapid adoption of automated end-of-line packaging in the industrial sector
3.1.2 Increasing demand to Automate Manufacturing Processes
3.1.3 Recent technological developments in End-of-line Packaging
3.1.4 Growth opportunities/investment opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
3.4.3 Threat of substitutes
3.4.4 Threat of new entrants
3.4.5 Competitive rivalry
4 End-of-line Packaging Market, By Technology
4.1 Semi-automatic
4.1.1 Semi-automatic Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)
4.2 Automatic
4.2.1 Automatic Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)
5 End-of-line Packaging Market, By Received Order Type
5.1 Customized
5.1.1 Customized Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)
5.2 Standard
5.2.1 Standard Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)
6 End-of-line Packaging Market, By End User
6.1 Automotive
6.1.1 Automotive Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)
6.2 Pharmaceuticals
6.2.1 Pharmaceuticals Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)
6.3 Electronics and semiconductor
6.3.1 Electronics and semiconductor Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)
6.4 Food & beverages
6.4.1 Food & beverages Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)
6.5 Other End Users
6.5.1 Other End Users Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)
6.5.1.1 Consumer products
6.5.1.1.1 Consumer products Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)
6.5.1.2 Chemical products
6.5.1.2.1 Chemical products Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)
7 End-of-line Packaging Market, By Function
7.1 Integrated
7.1.1 Integrated Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)
7.2 Standalone
7.2.1 Standalone Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)
7.2.1.1 Carton erector, packing and sealing
7.2.1.1.1 Carton erector, packing and sealing Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)
7.2.1.2 Labelling
7.2.1.2.1 Labelling Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)
7.2.1.3 Palletizing
7.2.1.3.1 Palletizing Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)
7.2.1.4 Stretch wrapping
7.2.1.4.1 Stretch wrapping Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)
7.2.1.5 Others
7.2.1.5.1 Others Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)
8 End-of-line Packaging Market, By Geography
8.1 North America
8.1.1 North America Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)
8.1.1.1 US
8.1.1.2 Canada
8.1.1.3 Mexico
8.2 Europe
8.2.1 Europe Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)
8.2.1.1 Germany
8.2.1.2 U.K
8.2.1.3 Italy
8.2.1.4 France
8.2.1.5 Spain
8.2.1.6 Rest of Europe
8.3 Asia Pacific
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)
8.3.1.1 China
8.3.1.2 Japan
8.3.1.3 India
8.3.1.4 Australia
8.3.1.5 New Zealand
8.3.1.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.4 Middle East
8.4.1 Middle East Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)
8.4.1.1 Saudi Arabia
8.4.1.2 UAE
8.4.1.3 Rest of Middle East
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Latin America Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)
8.5.1.1 Argentina
8.5.1.2 Brazil
8.5.1.3 Rest of Latin America
8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
8.6.1 RoW Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)
8.6.1.1 Africa
8.6.1.2 Caribbean
9 Key Player Activities
9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.3 Product Launch & Expansions
9.4 Other Activities
10 Leading Companies
10.1 Bosch Packaging Technology
10.2 Combi Packaging Systems LLC
10.3 DS Smith Plc.
10.4 Festo Corporation
10.5 Gebo Cermex
10.6 IMA S.p.A
10.7 Krones AG
10.8 Pro Mach, Inc.,
10.9 Schneider Packaging Equipment Co. Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vpxcq4
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
