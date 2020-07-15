Dublin, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global End-of-line Packaging Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global End-of-line Packaging Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rapid adoption of automated end-of-line packaging in the industrial sector and increasing demand to automate manufacturing processes.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Regional Analysis:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Rest of the World

Africa

Caribbean

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 End User Analysis

1.5 Technology Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rapid adoption of automated end-of-line packaging in the industrial sector

3.1.2 Increasing demand to Automate Manufacturing Processes

3.1.3 Recent technological developments in End-of-line Packaging

3.1.4 Growth opportunities/investment opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 End-of-line Packaging Market, By Technology

4.1 Semi-automatic

4.1.1 Semi-automatic Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.2 Automatic

4.2.1 Automatic Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)



5 End-of-line Packaging Market, By Received Order Type

5.1 Customized

5.1.1 Customized Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

5.2 Standard

5.2.1 Standard Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)



6 End-of-line Packaging Market, By End User

6.1 Automotive

6.1.1 Automotive Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.2 Pharmaceuticals

6.2.1 Pharmaceuticals Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.3 Electronics and semiconductor

6.3.1 Electronics and semiconductor Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.4 Food & beverages

6.4.1 Food & beverages Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.5 Other End Users

6.5.1 Other End Users Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.5.1.1 Consumer products

6.5.1.1.1 Consumer products Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.5.1.2 Chemical products

6.5.1.2.1 Chemical products Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)



7 End-of-line Packaging Market, By Function

7.1 Integrated

7.1.1 Integrated Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.2 Standalone

7.2.1 Standalone Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.2.1.1 Carton erector, packing and sealing

7.2.1.1.1 Carton erector, packing and sealing Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.2.1.2 Labelling

7.2.1.2.1 Labelling Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.2.1.3 Palletizing

7.2.1.3.1 Palletizing Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.2.1.4 Stretch wrapping

7.2.1.4.1 Stretch wrapping Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.2.1.5 Others

7.2.1.5.1 Others Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)



8 End-of-line Packaging Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 North America Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

8.1.1.1 US

8.1.1.2 Canada

8.1.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Europe Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

8.2.1.1 Germany

8.2.1.2 U.K

8.2.1.3 Italy

8.2.1.4 France

8.2.1.5 Spain

8.2.1.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

8.3.1.1 China

8.3.1.2 Japan

8.3.1.3 India

8.3.1.4 Australia

8.3.1.5 New Zealand

8.3.1.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.4.1 Middle East Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

8.4.1.1 Saudi Arabia

8.4.1.2 UAE

8.4.1.3 Rest of Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Latin America Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

8.5.1.1 Argentina

8.5.1.2 Brazil

8.5.1.3 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.6.1 RoW Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

8.6.1.1 Africa

8.6.1.2 Caribbean



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Bosch Packaging Technology

10.2 Combi Packaging Systems LLC

10.3 DS Smith Plc.

10.4 Festo Corporation

10.5 Gebo Cermex

10.6 IMA S.p.A

10.7 Krones AG

10.8 Pro Mach, Inc.,

10.9 Schneider Packaging Equipment Co. Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vpxcq4

