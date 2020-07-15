Dublin, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Corneal Topographers Market By Product Type, By Application, By End-use, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Corneal Topographers Market size is expected to reach $843.2 Million by 2026, rising at a market growth of 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Cornea can be described as a translucent dome-shaped eye cover, which covers the eye's pupil, iris, and anterior chamber. It plays a significant role in eye safety as well as vision quality. The cornea works in coordination with the pupil and lens' anterior chamber; and it is responsible for more than 70 percent of the body's optical power. Corneal topography can be described as a computer-assisted video keratography (CAVK) tool that helps to analyze the corneal surface and produce a graphical representation of the cornea.



The CAVK device creates a three-dimensional graphic image of the cornea of the patient, allowing for the assessment of corneal health. Corneal topography helps to detect abnormal corneal conditions, which are invisible in standard testing. Usage of corneal topography devices offers a comprehensive examination that assists in the diagnosis, evaluation and treatment of various eye disorders. These devices are often used to fit the contact lenses and to prepare laser-eye surgeries.



Major factors driving the demand for corneal topographers include the growing prevalence and incidence of age-associated ophthalmic conditions along with the rising number of government programs to raise awareness for early diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of these conditions. Increasing market players' emphasis on R&D and strong participation in strategic partnerships to establish novel ophthalmic diagnostic modalities are also factors considered to be affirmative growth indicators. Nevertheless, post-operative complications caused by ophthalmic procedures are likely to curtail the development of the corneal topographers industry.



Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Placido Disc System, Scheimpflug System and Scanning Slit System. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Refractive Surgery Evaluation, Corneal Disorder Diagnosis, Cataract Surgery Evaluation, Contact Lens Fitting and Other applications. Based on End-use, the market is segmented into Ophthalmic Clinics, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Topcon Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, Nikon Corporation (Optos PLC), Nidek Co., Ltd., Eyenuk, Inc., Oculus Optikgerate GmbH, Aeon Imaging, LLC, OcuSciences, Inc., Tracey Technologies Corporation, Cassini Technologies B.V.



