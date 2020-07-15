New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Recreational Vehicles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p090560/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the period 2020-2027.Towable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.8% CAGR to reach US$51.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Motorhomes segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.7% share of the global Recreational Vehicles market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 2.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Recreational Vehicles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.9 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.37% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$12.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$12.3 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 213-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Nature Deprived Modern Lifestyles Ignites the Focus on the "
Great Outdoors"
Human Trend towards Reconnecting with Nature Encourages
Adventure Road Travel & Car Camping
RVs: Automobiles Prefect for the Great Outdoors
Recent Market Activity
Growth of the Travel & Tourism Industry Higher than Global GDP
Provides a Favorable Platform for Growth
How the RV Industry was Ravaged by the 2007-09 Recession:
A Retrospective Review
Global Competitor Market Shares
Recreational Vehicles Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ADRIA MOBIL, d.o.o (Slovenia)
Erwin Hymer Group (Germany)
Hymer GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Niesmann + Bischoff GmbH (Germany)
Forest River, Inc. (USA)
Coachmen RV, a Division of Forest River, Inc. (USA)
Palomino RV (USA)
Hobby-Wohnwagenwerk Ing. Harald Striewski GmbH (Germany)
Lunar Caravans (UK)
Northwood Manufacturing (USA)
Nexus RV (USA)
Pilote (France)
Pleasure-Way Industries Ltd. (Canada)
REV Group Inc. (USA)
Swift Group (UK)
Thor Industries Inc. (USA)
Airstream (USA)
Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (USA)
Jayco, Inc. (USA)
Starcraft RV, Inc. (USA)
K-Z Inc. (USA)
Tiffin Motorhomes Inc. (USA)
Triple E Recreational Vehicles (Canada)
Trigano SA (France)
Chausson (France)
Westfalen Mobil GmbH (Germany)
Winnebago Industries, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
End of Mass Tourism & Search for Alternative Sustainable
Tourism Bodes Well for RV Tourism
Development of Outdoor Recreational Infrastructure to Fuel Growth
Affluent Aging Population Seeking Exotic Vacations &
Experiences to Spur Growth Prospects
Home is Where You Park It!: "RVing" Lifestyles Fuel Demand for
Motorhomes
Focus on Active Outdoor Life Spurs RV Ownership among Younger
People
Oil Price Break to Catalyze Growth in the RV Market
Rise in the Number of HNW Individuals Spur Demand for Luxury
Vacation RVs
Innovation in RV Design & Style to Benefit Market Growth
Expanding Middle Class Population to Benefit Overland Camper
Travel in Asia
RV Tourism Gains Steady Momentum in China
Workamping & Extreme Remote Working Trend Brings in a Lucrative
Base of Younger Full-Time RVers
Electric RVs - The Future of Sustainable Drive Tourism
Growing Popularity of RV Rental Services: A Challenge to Market
Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Recreational Vehicles Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Recreational Vehicles Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Recreational Vehicles Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Towable (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Towable (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Towable (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Motorhomes (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Motorhomes (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Motorhomes (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Domestic (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Domestic (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Domestic (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Commercial (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Commercial (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Commercial (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Recreational Vehicles Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Recreational Vehicles Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Recreational Vehicles Market in the United States by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 18: United States Recreational Vehicles Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: United States Recreational Vehicles Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Recreational Vehicles Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 21: Recreational Vehicles Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Recreational Vehicles Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Canadian Recreational Vehicles Historic Market Review
by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 24: Recreational Vehicles Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 25: Canadian Recreational Vehicles Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Recreational Vehicles Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 27: Canadian Recreational Vehicles Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Market for Recreational Vehicles: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 29: Recreational Vehicles Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 30: Japanese Recreational Vehicles Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Recreational Vehicles in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 32: Japanese Recreational Vehicles Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 33: Recreational Vehicles Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 34: Chinese Recreational Vehicles Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Recreational Vehicles Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 36: Chinese Recreational Vehicles Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Chinese Demand for Recreational Vehicles in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Recreational Vehicles Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 39: Chinese Recreational Vehicles Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Recreational Vehicles Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: European Recreational Vehicles Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 41: Recreational Vehicles Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 42: European Recreational Vehicles Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: European Recreational Vehicles Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 44: Recreational Vehicles Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: European Recreational Vehicles Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: European Recreational Vehicles Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 47: Recreational Vehicles Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: European Recreational Vehicles Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 49: Recreational Vehicles Market in France by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 50: French Recreational Vehicles Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 51: French Recreational Vehicles Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Recreational Vehicles Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 53: French Recreational Vehicles Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 54: French Recreational Vehicles Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 55: Recreational Vehicles Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: German Recreational Vehicles Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: German Recreational Vehicles Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Recreational Vehicles Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 59: German Recreational Vehicles Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: Recreational Vehicles Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 61: Italian Recreational Vehicles Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Recreational Vehicles Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: Italian Recreational Vehicles Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 64: Italian Demand for Recreational Vehicles in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Recreational Vehicles Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: Italian Recreational Vehicles Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Recreational Vehicles:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Recreational Vehicles Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 69: United Kingdom Recreational Vehicles Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Recreational Vehicles in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 71: United Kingdom Recreational Vehicles Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Recreational Vehicles Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 73: Rest of Europe Recreational Vehicles Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 74: Recreational Vehicles Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 75: Rest of Europe Recreational Vehicles Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Rest of Europe Recreational Vehicles Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 77: Recreational Vehicles Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Rest of Europe Recreational Vehicles Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 79: Recreational Vehicles Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Asia-Pacific Recreational Vehicles Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: Asia-Pacific Recreational Vehicles Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Recreational Vehicles Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Recreational Vehicles Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Recreational Vehicles Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 85: Rest of World Recreational Vehicles Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Rest of World Recreational Vehicles Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 87: Recreational Vehicles Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 88: Rest of World Recreational Vehicles Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 89: Recreational Vehicles Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of World Recreational Vehicles Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 84
