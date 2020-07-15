New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Recreational Vehicles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p090560/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the period 2020-2027.Towable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.8% CAGR to reach US$51.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Motorhomes segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.7% share of the global Recreational Vehicles market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 2.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Recreational Vehicles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.9 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.37% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$12.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$12.3 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 213-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Nature Deprived Modern Lifestyles Ignites the Focus on the "

Great Outdoors"

Human Trend towards Reconnecting with Nature Encourages

Adventure Road Travel & Car Camping

RVs: Automobiles Prefect for the Great Outdoors

Recent Market Activity

Growth of the Travel & Tourism Industry Higher than Global GDP

Provides a Favorable Platform for Growth

How the RV Industry was Ravaged by the 2007-09 Recession:

A Retrospective Review

Global Competitor Market Shares

Recreational Vehicles Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ADRIA MOBIL, d.o.o (Slovenia)

Erwin Hymer Group (Germany)

Hymer GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Niesmann + Bischoff GmbH (Germany)

Forest River, Inc. (USA)

Coachmen RV, a Division of Forest River, Inc. (USA)

Palomino RV (USA)

Hobby-Wohnwagenwerk Ing. Harald Striewski GmbH (Germany)

Lunar Caravans (UK)

Northwood Manufacturing (USA)

Nexus RV (USA)

Pilote (France)

Pleasure-Way Industries Ltd. (Canada)

REV Group Inc. (USA)

Swift Group (UK)

Thor Industries Inc. (USA)

Airstream (USA)

Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (USA)

Jayco, Inc. (USA)

Starcraft RV, Inc. (USA)

K-Z Inc. (USA)

Tiffin Motorhomes Inc. (USA)

Triple E Recreational Vehicles (Canada)

Trigano SA (France)

Chausson (France)

Westfalen Mobil GmbH (Germany)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

End of Mass Tourism & Search for Alternative Sustainable

Tourism Bodes Well for RV Tourism

Development of Outdoor Recreational Infrastructure to Fuel Growth

Affluent Aging Population Seeking Exotic Vacations &

Experiences to Spur Growth Prospects

Home is Where You Park It!: "RVing" Lifestyles Fuel Demand for

Motorhomes

Focus on Active Outdoor Life Spurs RV Ownership among Younger

People

Oil Price Break to Catalyze Growth in the RV Market

Rise in the Number of HNW Individuals Spur Demand for Luxury

Vacation RVs

Innovation in RV Design & Style to Benefit Market Growth

Expanding Middle Class Population to Benefit Overland Camper

Travel in Asia

RV Tourism Gains Steady Momentum in China

Workamping & Extreme Remote Working Trend Brings in a Lucrative

Base of Younger Full-Time RVers

Electric RVs - The Future of Sustainable Drive Tourism

Growing Popularity of RV Rental Services: A Challenge to Market

Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Recreational Vehicles Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Recreational Vehicles Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Recreational Vehicles Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Towable (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Towable (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Towable (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Motorhomes (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Motorhomes (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Motorhomes (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Domestic (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Domestic (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Domestic (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Commercial (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Commercial (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Commercial (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Recreational Vehicles Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Recreational Vehicles Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Recreational Vehicles Market in the United States by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 18: United States Recreational Vehicles Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: United States Recreational Vehicles Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Recreational Vehicles Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 21: Recreational Vehicles Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Recreational Vehicles Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Canadian Recreational Vehicles Historic Market Review

by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 24: Recreational Vehicles Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 25: Canadian Recreational Vehicles Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Recreational Vehicles Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 27: Canadian Recreational Vehicles Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Market for Recreational Vehicles: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 29: Recreational Vehicles Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 30: Japanese Recreational Vehicles Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Recreational Vehicles in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 32: Japanese Recreational Vehicles Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 33: Recreational Vehicles Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 34: Chinese Recreational Vehicles Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Recreational Vehicles Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 36: Chinese Recreational Vehicles Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Chinese Demand for Recreational Vehicles in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Recreational Vehicles Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: Chinese Recreational Vehicles Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Recreational Vehicles Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: European Recreational Vehicles Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 41: Recreational Vehicles Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 42: European Recreational Vehicles Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: European Recreational Vehicles Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 44: Recreational Vehicles Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: European Recreational Vehicles Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: European Recreational Vehicles Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 47: Recreational Vehicles Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: European Recreational Vehicles Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 49: Recreational Vehicles Market in France by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 50: French Recreational Vehicles Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 51: French Recreational Vehicles Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Recreational Vehicles Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 53: French Recreational Vehicles Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: French Recreational Vehicles Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 55: Recreational Vehicles Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: German Recreational Vehicles Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: German Recreational Vehicles Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Recreational Vehicles Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 59: German Recreational Vehicles Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: Recreational Vehicles Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 61: Italian Recreational Vehicles Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Recreational Vehicles Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: Italian Recreational Vehicles Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 64: Italian Demand for Recreational Vehicles in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Recreational Vehicles Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: Italian Recreational Vehicles Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Recreational Vehicles:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Recreational Vehicles Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 69: United Kingdom Recreational Vehicles Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Recreational Vehicles in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 71: United Kingdom Recreational Vehicles Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Recreational Vehicles Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 73: Rest of Europe Recreational Vehicles Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 74: Recreational Vehicles Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 75: Rest of Europe Recreational Vehicles Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Rest of Europe Recreational Vehicles Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 77: Recreational Vehicles Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Rest of Europe Recreational Vehicles Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 79: Recreational Vehicles Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Asia-Pacific Recreational Vehicles Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: Asia-Pacific Recreational Vehicles Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Recreational Vehicles Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 83: Asia-Pacific Recreational Vehicles Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Asia-Pacific Recreational Vehicles Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 85: Rest of World Recreational Vehicles Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Rest of World Recreational Vehicles Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: Recreational Vehicles Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 88: Rest of World Recreational Vehicles Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 89: Recreational Vehicles Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of World Recreational Vehicles Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 84

