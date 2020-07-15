Dublin, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global mHealth Market By Type, By Services, By Devices, By Stakeholders, By Application, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global mHealth Market size is expected to reach $206.1 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 31.6% CAGR during the forecast period. Mobile health (mHealth) refers to the practice of mobile-supported public health and treatment, such as smartphones, personal digital assistants, tablets, and wireless systems. Under digital health, mHealth covers both multimedia and telecommunications infrastructure technologies for delivering health information.



mHealth applications include; education & awareness, assistance for diagnosis & treatment, management of the health care supply chain, remote monitoring, management of chronic diseases, among others. The mHealth industry is expected to witness substantial growth over the projected period as mHealth facilities are increasing globally. Increasing demand for home-based remote patient monitoring services for the aged population is also a key factor in fueling growth in the mHealth market.



Some of the prominent developments the industry is experiencing include growing application of cloud-based mhealth applications through healthcare, growing use of mhealth applications for customized patient experience, as well as remote tracking and increasing emphasis on consumer-centered connectivity solutions.



Growing innovations in preventive healthcare and increased funding for mHealth start-ups are also driving the market growth. Mobile healthcare applications are gaining momentum in the healthcare sector with the advent of numerous digital start-ups. In addition, the rise in adoption of mHealth is due to factors such as increased penetration of smartphones, high internet use, and the easy availability of mHealth apps.



In addition, recent developments in wearable technology and a growing prevalence of chronic diseases, particularly cardiovascular disorders and diabetes, have contributed significantly to the growth of the segment. Aside from technical advances, a viable business model and strategic partnerships are the two most important factors for businesses to create structured revenue channels. Nonetheless, factors such as data protection issues and poor network coverage can hinder the market growth.



mHealth apps are expected to see a lucrative growth rate over the projected period due to strong consumer demand. Increased adoption of wearables by patients and the health-conscious population is expected to also have a positive effect on the market. It has been observed that the majority of digital healthcare start-ups have adopted the B2C business model, which allows faster adoption compared to multi-stakeholder structures in the primary healthcare sector.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic PLC, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Bayer AG are the forerunners in the mHealth Market. Companies such as DexCom, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., AllScripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Omron Corporation, Cerner Corporation, and Sanofi S.A. are some of the key innovators in mHealth Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Bayer AG, Medtronic PLC, Johnson and Johnson, Koninklijke Philips N.V., DexCom, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), Omron Corporation, AllScripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Sanofi S.A., Cerner Corporation.



Unique Offerings from the Publisher:

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2015, Jun - 2020,Feb) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global mHealth Market by Type

4.1 Global Services Market by Region

4.2 Global Devices Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global mHealth Services Market by Type

5.1 Global Monitoring services Market by Region

5.2 Global Diagnosis services Market by Region

5.3 Global Healthcare Systems Strengthening Services Market by Region

5.4 Global Other Services Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global mHealth Devices Market by Type

6.1 Global BP Monitors Market by Region

6.2 Global Cardiac Monitors Market by Region

6.3 Global Pulse Oximetry Market by Region

6.4 Global Blood Glucose Meters Market by Region

6.5 Global Apnea & Sleep Monitors Market by Region

6.6 Global Neurological Monitors Market by Region

6.7 Global Wearable Fitness Sensor Device & Heart Rate Meters Market by Region

6.8 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global mHealth Market by Stakeholders

7.1 Global Mobile Operators Market by Region

7.2 Global Device Vendors Market by Region

7.3 Global Healthcare Providers Market by Region

7.4 Global Content Players Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global mHealth Market by Applications

8.1 Global Cardiovascular Diseases Market by Region

8.2 Global Diabetes Market by Region

8.3 Global Respiratory Market by Region

8.4 Global Neurology Market by Region

8.5 Global Other Applications Market by Region



Chapter 9. Global mHealth Market by Region

9.1 North America mHealth Market

9.2 Europe mHealth Market

9.3 Asia Pacific mHealth Market

9.4 LAMEA mHealth Market



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1 Bayer AG

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Financial Analysis

10.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

10.1.4 Research & Development Expense

10.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

10.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

10.1.6 SWOT Analysis

10.2 Medtronic PLC

10.3 Johnson and Johnson

10.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

10.5 DexCom, Inc.

10.6 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)

10.7 Omron Corporation

10.8 AllScripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

10.9 Sanofi S.A.

10.10 Cerner Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cvddxg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900