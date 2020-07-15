Dublin, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Treatment-resistant depression (TRD), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.



The report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs and their market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted TRD symptoms market size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report also covers current Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) symptoms treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.



Epidemiology



The Treatment-resistant depression symptoms epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current patient pool along with the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



Key Findings



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) epidemiology segmented as the Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Treatment-resistant depression (TRD), Gender-specific cases of Treatment-resistant depression (TRD), Age-specific cases of Treatment-resistant depression (TRD), The report includes the Prevalent scenario of TRD symptoms in 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



Country-wise Epidemiology



The epidemiology segment also provides the Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan. The total Diagnosed Prevalent population of Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) in 7MM countries was estimated to be 4,464,781 cases in 2017.



Drug Chapters



The drug chapter segment of the Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) report encloses the detailed analysis of TRD marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug, and the latest news and press releases.



The therapeutic market size of TRD in the US is mainly accounted for treatment options, such as pharmacologic treatment options and Non-pharmacological therapies. Pharmacologic treatment options include switching, combination and potentiation strategy among the commonly used antidepressants drugs such as Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor (SSRI), Dual serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), Tricyclic antidepressant, Irreversible, non-selective monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs), 2-antagonists, Agomelatine, Tianeptine that are used to treat TRD.



Emerging Drugs



AXS-05 (Axsome Therapeutics)



AXS-05 is a novel, oral, an investigational medicine, a combination of bupropion and dextromethorphan. For TRD, adding BUP to DM has the effect of boosting monoamines for conventional depression treatment while targeting unconventional mechanisms (Sigma-1 and NMDA). Axsome Therapeutics is investigating this fixed-dose combination in the Phase III stage of development and planning for NDA submission by the end of 2020 based on the positive results. It has received breakthrough therapy for MDD and fast-Track designation for TRD with spectacle multiple (7) MOAs.



Market Outlook



The Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.



This segment gives a thorough detail of Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.



According to the publisher, Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) market in 7MM is expected to change in the study period 2017-2030.



At present, the therapeutic market size of TRD in the US is mainly accounted for by the management options consisting of pharmacologic treatment options and non-pharmacological therapies.



Pharmacologic treatment options include switching, combination, and potentiation strategy among the commonly used antidepressant drugs. Most of the available antidepressants such as Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor (SSRI), Dual serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), Tricyclic antidepressant, Irreversible, non-selective monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs), 2-antagonists, Agomelatine, Tianeptine are used to treat TRD.



Non-pharmacological therapies include electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), Repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS), and Vagus nerve stimulation (VNS). Along with this, two alternative forms of psychotherapy involve majorly cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) and interpersonal therapy (IPT).



Drugs Uptake



This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017-2030. The analysis covers Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs, and allows the comparison of the drugs based on market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in the market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stage. It also analyses Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



Major players include Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Axsome Therapeutics, Alkermes, Allergan/ Gedeon Richter, Minerva Neurosciences, Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Celon Pharma, COMPASS Pathways, Relmada Therapeutics, Vistagen Therapeutics, OcuNexus Therapeutics, Eyevance Pharmaceuticals.



Cariprazine (Allergan/Gedeon Richter), is expected to get launched in the US market by 2022.



Reimbursement Scenario



Approaching reimbursement proactively can have a positive impact both during the late stages of product development and well after product launch. In the report, we consider reimbursement to identify economically attractive indications and market opportunities. When working with finite resources, the ability to select the markets with the fewest reimbursement barriers can be a critical business & price strategy.



The Johnson & Johnson-Spravato (esketamine) CIII Nasal Spray is indicated, in conjunction with an oral antidepressant (AD), for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression (TRD) in adults. The treatment of TRD takes place over two phases (induction and maintenance) in a clinical setting under the direct supervision of a trained health care provider. It got marketing authorization in both US and Europe.



Coverage for Spravato will vary by payer, individual contracts, and treatment setting. When provided under the supervision of an HCP in an authorized site of care, the drug will often be covered under the payer's medical benefit.



KOL - Views



To keep up with current market trends, we take KOLs and SME's opinion working in Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. Their opinion helps to understand and validate current and emerging therapies treatment patterns or Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) market trends. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis



The publisher performs Competitive & Market Intelligence analysis of the Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) Market by using various Competitive Intelligence tools that includes - SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies, etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.



Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Treatment-resistant depression (TRD), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) is provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) market

Report Highlights

In the coming years, Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition

Major players are involved in developing therapies for TRD. Launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) market

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for TRD.

The in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities

Companies Mentioned



Eli Lilly and Company

Johnson & Johnson

Alkermes

Allergan/Gedeon Richter's

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Axsome Therapeutics

Johnson & Johnson/Minerva Neurosciences

Celon Pharma

Relmada Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics

Novartis

COMPASS Pathways

Allergan

VistaGen Therapeutics

