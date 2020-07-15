New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Confectioneries Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p087301/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Chocolate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.5% CAGR to reach US$110.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sugar segment is readjusted to a revised 2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.7% share of the global Confectioneries market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Confectioneries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$55.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.06% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$46.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.4% and 1.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$46.6 Billion by the year 2027.



Fine Bakery Wares Segment Corners a 13.9% Share in 2020

In the global Fine Bakery Wares segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$21.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$23.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$32 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 583-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Lindt & Sprüngli

Lotte Confectionery

Mars Wrigley

Mondelez International

Nestlé SA

Perfetti Van Melle SpA

The Hershey Company







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Confectioneries Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Confectioneries Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Confectioneries Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Confectioneries Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Chocolate (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Chocolate (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Chocolate (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Sugar (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Sugar (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Sugar (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country

in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Fine Bakery Wares (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Fine Bakery Wares (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Fine Bakery Wares (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Confectioneries Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Confectioneries Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Confectioneries Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 18: United States Confectioneries Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Confectioneries Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Canadian Confectioneries Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 21: Confectioneries Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Market for Confectioneries: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 23: Confectioneries Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 24: Japanese Confectioneries Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Confectioneries Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Confectioneries Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Confectioneries Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Confectioneries Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Confectioneries Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Confectioneries Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 30: European Confectioneries Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Confectioneries Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 32: Confectioneries Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Confectioneries Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Confectioneries Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: French Confectioneries Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Confectioneries Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Confectioneries Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: German Confectioneries Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 39: German Confectioneries Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Confectioneries Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Confectioneries Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Confectioneries Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Confectioneries: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Confectioneries Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 45: United Kingdom Confectioneries Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Confectioneries Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Spanish Confectioneries Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 48: Confectioneries Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Confectioneries Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Confectioneries Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 51: Russian Confectioneries Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Confectioneries Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 53: Confectioneries Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of Europe Confectioneries Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Confectioneries Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Confectioneries Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Confectioneries Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Confectioneries Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Confectioneries Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Confectioneries Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Confectioneries Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Australian Confectioneries Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: Australian Confectioneries Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 64: Indian Confectioneries Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Indian Confectioneries Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 66: Confectioneries Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Confectioneries Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: South Korean Confectioneries Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: Confectioneries Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Confectioneries:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Confectioneries Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Confectioneries Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Confectioneries Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 74: Confectioneries Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Confectioneries Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Latin American Confectioneries Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Confectioneries Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Confectioneries Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Confectioneries Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 80: Confectioneries Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Argentinean Confectioneries Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 82: Confectioneries Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Brazilian Confectioneries Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 84: Brazilian Confectioneries Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 85: Confectioneries Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Mexican Confectioneries Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 87: Mexican Confectioneries Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Confectioneries Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Confectioneries Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Latin America Confectioneries Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Confectioneries Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 92: Confectioneries Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Confectioneries Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: The Middle East Confectioneries Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: The Middle East Confectioneries Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 96: Confectioneries Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Market for Confectioneries: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 98: Confectioneries Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Iranian Confectioneries Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Confectioneries Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 101: Confectioneries Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Israeli Confectioneries Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Confectioneries Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Confectioneries Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Saudi Arabian Confectioneries Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Confectioneries Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: United Arab Emirates Confectioneries Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Confectioneries Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Confectioneries Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Rest of Middle East Confectioneries Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Rest of Middle East Confectioneries Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 112: African Confectioneries Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Confectioneries Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 114: African Confectioneries Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 439

