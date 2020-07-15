New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Confectioneries Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p087301/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Chocolate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.5% CAGR to reach US$110.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sugar segment is readjusted to a revised 2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.7% share of the global Confectioneries market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Confectioneries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$55.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.06% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$46.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.4% and 1.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$46.6 Billion by the year 2027.
Fine Bakery Wares Segment Corners a 13.9% Share in 2020
In the global Fine Bakery Wares segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$21.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$23.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$32 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 583-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Confectioneries Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Confectioneries Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Confectioneries Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Confectioneries Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Chocolate (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Chocolate (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Chocolate (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Sugar (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Sugar (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Sugar (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country
in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Fine Bakery Wares (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Fine Bakery Wares (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Fine Bakery Wares (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Confectioneries Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Confectioneries Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Confectioneries Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 18: United States Confectioneries Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Confectioneries Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Canadian Confectioneries Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 21: Confectioneries Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Confectioneries: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 23: Confectioneries Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 24: Japanese Confectioneries Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Confectioneries Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Confectioneries Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 27: Chinese Confectioneries Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Confectioneries Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Confectioneries Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Confectioneries Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 30: European Confectioneries Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: European Confectioneries Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 32: Confectioneries Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European Confectioneries Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 34: Confectioneries Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: French Confectioneries Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 36: French Confectioneries Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Confectioneries Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 38: German Confectioneries Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 39: German Confectioneries Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Confectioneries Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Confectioneries Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 42: Italian Confectioneries Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Confectioneries: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Confectioneries Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 45: United Kingdom Confectioneries Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Confectioneries Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Spanish Confectioneries Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 48: Confectioneries Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Confectioneries Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Confectioneries Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 51: Russian Confectioneries Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Confectioneries Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 53: Confectioneries Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Rest of Europe Confectioneries Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Confectioneries Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Confectioneries Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Confectioneries Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Confectioneries Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Confectioneries Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Confectioneries Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Confectioneries Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Australian Confectioneries Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: Australian Confectioneries Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Confectioneries Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Indian Confectioneries Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 66: Confectioneries Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Confectioneries Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: South Korean Confectioneries Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: Confectioneries Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Confectioneries:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Confectioneries Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Confectioneries Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Confectioneries Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 74: Confectioneries Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Confectioneries Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Latin American Confectioneries Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Confectioneries Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Confectioneries Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Confectioneries Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 80: Confectioneries Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Argentinean Confectioneries Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 82: Confectioneries Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Brazilian Confectioneries Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 84: Brazilian Confectioneries Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 85: Confectioneries Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Mexican Confectioneries Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: Mexican Confectioneries Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Confectioneries Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Confectioneries Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Latin America Confectioneries Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Confectioneries Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 92: Confectioneries Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: The Middle East Confectioneries Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: The Middle East Confectioneries Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: The Middle East Confectioneries Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 96: Confectioneries Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Market for Confectioneries: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 98: Confectioneries Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Iranian Confectioneries Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Confectioneries Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 101: Confectioneries Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Israeli Confectioneries Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Confectioneries Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Confectioneries Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Confectioneries Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Confectioneries Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Confectioneries Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Confectioneries Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Confectioneries Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Confectioneries Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Rest of Middle East Confectioneries Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 112: African Confectioneries Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Confectioneries Market in Africa by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 114: African Confectioneries Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 439
