Polycythemia Vera (PV) - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the PV, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the PV trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.



Epidemiology Perspective



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Prevalent Population of PV, Prevalence Population of PV Based on Symptoms, Gender-specific Symptomatic Prevalence of PV, Age-specific Symptomatic Prevalence of PV, Prevalence of PV Based on Risk, and Prevalence of PV by Gene Mutation scenario of PV in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



Epidemiology Segmentation

The total prevalent population of PV in the 7MM was 283,442 in 2017.

The estimates show the highest prevalence of PV in the United States with 157,290 cases in 2017.

The epidemiology model for PV estimates that out of the total population of 157,290 cases in the US for PV, 62,916 cases and 94,374 cases were contributed by asymptomatic and symptomatic, respectively.

Among the European five countries, Germany had the highest symptomatic prevalent population of PV with 14,502 cases, followed by France and the United Kingdom. Japan had 18,954 symptomatic prevalent cases for PV in 2017.

As per the analysis, a higher percentage of prevalence was observed for males, in comparison to females, in all the 7MM countries. Out of the total symptomatic population in the US for PV, 61,060 cases and 33,314 cases were contributed by males and females in 2017.

It has been also observed that PV in the US is mostly prevalent in the age group of >75 years.

A total of 94,374 diagnosed (symptomatic) prevalent population of PV was assessed in 2017. Out of these cases, ~87,881 cases of PV were calculated for patients with JAK2 V617F, thereby accounting for the highest number of cases with gene mutation with ~97% of total PV cases with JAK2 mutation.

Around 23% of patients accounted for low-risk categories, and 77% accounted for high-risk cases in 2017 in the United States.

Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of PV, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, complications, clinical aspects, and pathophysiology.

The report provides insight into the 7MM historical and forecasted patient pool covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of PV.

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population.

The report provides the segmentation of the disease epidemiology for 7MM by Total Prevalent Population of PV, Prevalence Population of PV Based on Symptoms, Gender-specific Symptomatic Prevalence of PV, Age-specific Symptomatic Prevalence of PV, Prevalence of PV Based on Risk, and Prevalence of PV by Gene Mutation.

Report Highlights

11-Year Forecast of PV

7MM Coverage

Total Prevalent Population of PV

Prevalence Population of PV Based on Symptoms

Gender-specific Symptomatic Prevalence of PV

Age-specific Symptomatic Prevalence of PV

Prevalence of PV Based on Risk

Prevalence of PV by Gene Mutation

Key Questions Answered

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of PV?

What is the historical PV patient pool in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK) and Japan?

What would be the forecasted patient pool of PV at the 7MM level?

What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to PV?

Out of the above-mentioned countries, which country would have the highest prevalent population of PV during the forecast period (2020-2030)?

At what CAGR the population is expected to grow across the 7MM during the forecast period (2020-2030)?

Key Topics Covered



1. Key Insights



2. Executive Summary of Polycythemia Vera



3. Polycythemia Vera: Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Sign and Symptoms

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Diagnosis



4. Patient Journey



5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.6. Japan Epidemiology



6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. Polycythemia Vera Treatment and Management

6.2. Polycythemia Vera Treatment Algorithm



7. KOL Views



8. Unmet Needs



