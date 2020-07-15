Dublin, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High-Grade Glioma - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the High-grade Glioma (HGG), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the High-grade Glioma (HGG) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.



The report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7 MM High-grade Glioma (HGG) market size from 2017-2030. The report also covers current High-grade Glioma (HGG) treatment practices/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.



Epidemiology



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Incident Population of High-grade Glioma (HGG), Total Incident Population of Diffuse Midline Glioma (DMG), Total Incident Population of Diffuse Midline Glioma With H3K27 Mutation and Gender-specific Incidence of High-grade Glioma (HGG) in the 7 MM market covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017-2030.



Key Findings



The total incident population of High-grade Glioma in the 7 major markets was found to be 32,444 in 2017. In case of High-grade Glioma patients in the United States, the incident cases were estimated to be 16,295 in 2017.

There are three main types of High-grade Gliomas that are considered in this report: Anaplastic Astrocytoma (WHO Grade III tumor), Glioblastoma (WHO Grade IV tumor) and Diffuse Midline Glioma (WHO Grade IV tumor), where the majority of cases were found to be of glioblastomas that develop rapidly de novo, without clinical or histological evidence of a less malignant precursor lesion.

Incidence of Diffuse Midline Glioma with H3K27 Mutation has been considered in this report as well. The highest incidence of H3K27 mutants were found in pediatric population which was estimated to be 303 in 2017 in the United States. However, the incident population of H3K27 mutants in adult population was found to be 204 in 2017 in the United States.

Japan accounted for 2,519 incident cases of High-grade Glioma in 2017, which is expected to increase in the forecast period 2020-2030.

Drug Chapters



The drug chapter segment of the High-grade Glioma (HGG) report encloses the detailed analysis of High-grade Glioma (HGG) marketed drugs and mid- and late-stage pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the High-grade Glioma (HGG) clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



Marketed Drugs



Avastin: Genentech

Temodar/Temodal: Merck

Emerging Drugs



Eflornithine + Lomustine: Orbus Therapeutics

Ofranergene Obadenovec (VB-111): VBL Therapeutics

Trans Sodium Crocetinate: Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Regorafenib: Bayer

Durvalumab (MEDI4736): MedImmune

Tasadenoturev (DNX-2401): DNAtrix

ONC201: Oncoceutics

Selinexor (KPT-330): Karyopharm Therapeutics

VBI-1901: VBI Vaccines

Paxalisib (GDC-0084): Kazia Therapeutics

AV-GBM-1: Aivita Biomedical

Further Key Findings



The United States accounts for the largest market size of High-grade Glioma (HGG), in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan, which was estimated to be USD 739 Million in 2017.

The market size of HGG in the seven major markets was estimated to be USD 1,152 Million in 2017, which is expected to increase during the forecast period 2020-2030.

Expected Launch of potential therapies may increase the market size in the coming years, assisted by an increase in the incident population of HGG. The market is expected to witness a significant positive shift owing to the positive outcomes of the several products during the developmental stage by key players such as Bayer, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, VBL Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, DNAtrix, DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Oncoceutics, KaryoPharma, VBI Vaccines, Kazia Therapeutics, Aivita Biomedical, Medicenna Therapeutics, Immunomic Therapeutics, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and Orbus Therapeutics.

Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest market size with USD 85 Million in 2017, while Spain had the lowest market size in 2017 with USD 42 Million, which is expected to increase during the forecast period 2020-2030.

The market size of HGG in Japan was estimated to be USD 65 Million in 2017.

Drugs Uptake



This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the High-grade Glioma (HGG) market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017-2030. The analysis covers High-grade Glioma (HGG) market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis



The publisher performs competitive and market Intelligence analysis of the High-grade Glioma (HGG) market by using various competitive intelligence tools that include-SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies, etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.



Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of High-grade Glioma (HGG), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathogenesis and currently available therapies.

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the High-grade Glioma (HGG) epidemiology and treatment.

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for High-grade Glioma (HGG) are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape.

A detailed review of High-grade Glioma (HGG) market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering the 7 MM drug outreach.

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the 7 MM High-grade Glioma (HGG) market.

Report Highlights

In the coming years, High-grade Glioma (HGG) market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence High-grade Glioma (HGG) R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

The report contains Gender-specific prevalence of HGG in the 7MM, wherein males are found to suffer more as compared to females.

The report also covers Incident Population of Diffuse Midline Glioma, including both adult and pediatric population of HGG.

The publisher has also estimated Incident Population of Diffuse Midline Glioma With H3K27 Mutation, including both adult and pediatric population of HGG. It was found that H3K27 mutation is more prevalent in adult DMG patients than in pediatric DMG patients.

The most commonly used chemotherapeutic drug for treating HGG in the United States is temozolomide (Temodar/Temodal; TMZ). It is generally used in combination with radiation therapy.

The publisher has found that there are certain upcoming therapies targeting specific mutations in HGG patient pool, such as Oncoceutics, MedImmune and DelMar Pharmaceuticals. Oncoceutics is developing ONC201, which is in phase II clinical trial for H3 K27M-mutant glioma and diffuse midline glioma. On the other hand, Durvalumab by MedImmune is also in its phase II trial for newly diagnosed unmethylated MGMT Glioblastoma.

Companies Mentioned



Genentech

Merck

Orbus Therapeutics

VBL Therapeutics

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Bayer

MedImmune

DNAtrix

Oncoceutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics

VBI Vaccines

Kazia Therapeutics

Aivita Biomedical

