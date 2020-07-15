Dublin, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High-Grade Glioma - Epidemiology Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted High-grade Glioma (HGG) epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.



Epidemiology Perspective

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Incident Population of High-grade Glioma (HGG), Total Incident Population of Diffuse Midline Glioma (DMG), Total Incident Population of Diffuse Midline Glioma With H3K27 Mutation and Gender-specific Incidence of High-grade Glioma (HGG) in the 7 MM market covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017-2030.



Epidemiology Segmentation

The total incident population of High-grade Glioma in the 7 major markets was found to be 32,444 in 2017. In case of High-grade Glioma patients in the United States, the incident cases were estimated to be 16,295 in 2017.

There are three main types of High-grade Gliomas that are considered in this report: Anaplastic Astrocytoma (WHO Grade III tumor), Glioblastoma (WHO Grade IV tumor) and Diffuse Midline Glioma (WHO Grade IV tumor), where the majority of cases were found to be of glioblastomas that develop rapidly de novo, without clinical or histological evidence of a less malignant precursor lesion.

Incidence of Diffuse Midline Glioma with H3K27 Mutation has been considered in this report as well. The highest incidence of H3K27 mutants were found in pediatric population which was estimated to be 303 in 2017 in the United States. However, the incident population of H3K27 mutants in adult population was found to be 204 in 2017 in the United States.

Japan accounted for 2,519 incident cases of High-grade Glioma in 2017, which is expected to increase in the forecast period 2020-2030.

Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of High-grade Glioma (HGG), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology.

The report provides insight into the 7MM historical and forecasted patient pool covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of High-grade Glioma (HGG).

The report provides the segmentation of the disease epidemiology for the 7MM by Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of High-grade Glioma (HGG) and Severity-based Diagnosed Prevalent Population of High-grade Glioma (HGG).

Report Highlights

Eleven Year Forecast of High-grade Glioma (HGG)

7MM Coverage

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of High-grade Glioma (HGG)

The report contains Gender-specific prevalence of HGG in the 7MM, wherein males are found to suffer more as compared to females.

The report also covers Incident Population of Diffuse Midline Glioma, including both adult and pediatric population of HGG.

The publisher has also estimated Incident Population of Diffuse Midline Glioma With H3K27 Mutation, including both adult and pediatric population of HGG. It was found that H3K27 mutation is more prevalent in adult DMG patients than in pediatric DMG patients.

The most commonly used chemotherapeutic drug for treating HGG in the United States is temozolomide (Temodar/Temodal; TMZ). It is generally used in combination with radiation therapy.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2nxral

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900