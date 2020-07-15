Dublin, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contact Dermatitis (CD) - Epidemiology Forecast-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Contact Dermatitis (CD) epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.



Epidemiology Perspective



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Contact Dermatitis, Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Contact Dermatitis Based on Clinical and Biological Evolution, Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Contact Dermatitis, Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Contact Dermatitis and Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Contact Dermatitis in the 7MM market covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



Epidemiology Segmentation

The total diagnosed prevalent population of CD in the 7 major markets was found to be 43,359,201 in 2017.

In case of CD in the United States, the diagnosed prevalent cases were found to be 13,786,942 in 2017.

It was found that in the United States the number of cases of ICD and ACD were 11,029,554 and 2,757,388 respectively in 2017.

In addition, the number of cases of acute, sub-acute and chronic type of CD were 7,611,771, 2,903,530 and 3,271,641 respectively in 2017, in the United States.

Gender-specific data of the United States suggests that the number of cases of CD in males and females were 4,825,430 and 8,961,513 respectively in 2017.

Age-specific data for CD suggests that in the United States the maximum number of cases of CD were found in the age group of 46-60 with 4,411,822 cases in 2017, while the lowest number of cases were found in the age group 75+ with 275,739 cases in 2017.

In the EU5 countries, the diagnosed prevalence of CD was found to be maximum in Germany with 6,645,210 cases, followed by France with 5,481,080 cases in 2017. While, the least number of cases were found in Spain, with 1,982,709 cases in 2017.

In Japan, the diagnosed prevalence of CD was found to be 5,107,575 in 2017.

Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Contact Dermatitis (CD), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology.

The report provides insight into the 7MM historical and forecasted patient pool covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Contact Dermatitis (CD).

The report provides the segmentation of the disease epidemiology for the 7MM by Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Contact Dermatitis (CD) and Severity-based Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Contact Dermatitis (CD).

Report Highlights

Eleven Year Forecast of Contact Dermatitis (CD)

7MM Coverage

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Contact Dermatitis (CD)

The publisher has analyzed type-based data for Contact Dermatitis (CD). Contact Dermatitis can be of two types based on this data, namely, Irritant Contact Dermatitis (ICD) and Allergic Contact Dermatitis (ACD).

Type-specific data based on clinical and biological evolution of Contact Dermatitis (CD) has also been analyzed by the publisher. On this basis, Contact Dermatitis can be divided as Acute, Sub-acute and Chronic type.

In addition, the publisher has also analyzed gender-specific data for Contact Dermatitis (CD), which clearly suggests that CD is more prevalent among females than males.

The report also encompasses another major segment, i.e., Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Contact Dermatitis (CD), wherein various age groups have been considered, such as 0-17, 18-29, 30-45, 46-60, 61-75 and 75+. It has been found that CD majorly affects patients whose age is 40 years or above.

Expected Launch of a potential therapy, EB01 (Edesa Biotech), may increase the market size in the coming years, assisted by an increase in diagnosed prevalent population of Contact Dermatitis (CD).

The current treatment of Contact Dermatitis (CD) is mainly dominated by the use of off-label therapies, which includes Topical Corticosteroids (Clobetasol and Triamcinolone) and Emollients, Topical Immunosupressants (Pimecromilus and Tacrolimus), Systemic Immunosupressants (Antihistamines) and Corticosteroids and Others (Antiseptics, Topical Antibiotics, Phototherapy and Other Immunosupressants).

Key Topics Covered



1 Key Insights



2 Contact Dermatitis Overview at a Glance



3 Executive Summary of Contact Dermatitis (CD)



4 Disease Background and Overview: Contact Dermatitis (CD)

4.1 Types

4.1.1 Irritant Contact Dermatitis (ICD)

4.1.2 Allergic Contact Dermatitis (ACD)

4.1.3 Contact Urticaria

4.2 Causes

4.2.1 Metals

4.2.2 Fragrances

4.2.3 Antibacterial Ointments

4.2.4 Formaldehyde

4.2.5 Isothiazolinones

4.2.6 Cocamidopropyl Betaine

4.2.7 Paraphenylene-Diamine

4.3 Symptoms

4.4 Pathophysiology

4.5 Diagnosis



5 Algorithm for Diagnosis and Management of CD



6 Diagnostic Guidelines by American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI)

6.1 Clinical Evaluation

6.2 Patch testing recommendations

6.3 Sources of exposure to clinically relevant allergens

6.4 Topical medicinal CD

6.5 Special populations

6.5.1 CD in children

6.5.2 Occupational CD



7 Diagnostic Guidelines by the British Association of Dermatologists (BAD)

7.1 Assessment and Investigation

7.2 Diagnostic Tests (Diagnosis)

7.2.1 Preparation of the patient

7.2.2 Patch testing

7.2.3 Timing of patch test readings

7.2.4 Reading and relevance of positive reactions

7.2.5 Photopatch testing

7.2.6 Open patch testing



8 Epidemiology and Patient Population: Key Findings

8.1 7MM 7MM Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Contact Dermatitis



9 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Contact Dermatitis

9.1 United States

9.1.1 Assumptions and Rationale

9.1.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Contact Dermatitis in the United States

9.1.3 Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Contact Dermatitis Based on Clinical and Biological Evolution in the United States

9.1.4 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Contact Dermatitis in the United States

9.1.5 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Contact Dermatitis in the United States

9.1.6 Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Contact Dermatitis in the United States

9.2 EU5 Countries

9.3 Germany

9.4 France

9.5 Italy

9.6 Spain

9.7 United Kingdom

9.8 Japan



