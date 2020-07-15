Dublin, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contact Dermatitis (CD) - Epidemiology Forecast-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Contact Dermatitis (CD) epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
Epidemiology Perspective
The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Contact Dermatitis, Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Contact Dermatitis Based on Clinical and Biological Evolution, Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Contact Dermatitis, Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Contact Dermatitis and Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Contact Dermatitis in the 7MM market covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.
Epidemiology Segmentation
Scope of the Report
Report Highlights
Key Topics Covered
1 Key Insights
2 Contact Dermatitis Overview at a Glance
3 Executive Summary of Contact Dermatitis (CD)
4 Disease Background and Overview: Contact Dermatitis (CD)
4.1 Types
4.1.1 Irritant Contact Dermatitis (ICD)
4.1.2 Allergic Contact Dermatitis (ACD)
4.1.3 Contact Urticaria
4.2 Causes
4.2.1 Metals
4.2.2 Fragrances
4.2.3 Antibacterial Ointments
4.2.4 Formaldehyde
4.2.5 Isothiazolinones
4.2.6 Cocamidopropyl Betaine
4.2.7 Paraphenylene-Diamine
4.3 Symptoms
4.4 Pathophysiology
4.5 Diagnosis
5 Algorithm for Diagnosis and Management of CD
6 Diagnostic Guidelines by American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI)
6.1 Clinical Evaluation
6.2 Patch testing recommendations
6.3 Sources of exposure to clinically relevant allergens
6.4 Topical medicinal CD
6.5 Special populations
6.5.1 CD in children
6.5.2 Occupational CD
7 Diagnostic Guidelines by the British Association of Dermatologists (BAD)
7.1 Assessment and Investigation
7.2 Diagnostic Tests (Diagnosis)
7.2.1 Preparation of the patient
7.2.2 Patch testing
7.2.3 Timing of patch test readings
7.2.4 Reading and relevance of positive reactions
7.2.5 Photopatch testing
7.2.6 Open patch testing
8 Epidemiology and Patient Population: Key Findings
8.1 7MM 7MM Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Contact Dermatitis
9 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Contact Dermatitis
9.1 United States
9.1.1 Assumptions and Rationale
9.1.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Contact Dermatitis in the United States
9.1.3 Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Contact Dermatitis Based on Clinical and Biological Evolution in the United States
9.1.4 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Contact Dermatitis in the United States
9.1.5 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Contact Dermatitis in the United States
9.1.6 Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Contact Dermatitis in the United States
9.2 EU5 Countries
9.3 Germany
9.4 France
9.5 Italy
9.6 Spain
9.7 United Kingdom
9.8 Japan
