MADISON, Wis., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADISON, Wis. — July 15, 2020 — Mediasite today announced that Edgecombe Community College in North Carolina has selected Mediasite to create video lectures that students can watch online for the next school year.

The college is a member of the North Carolina Research and Education Network (NCREN) run by MCNC, a Mediasite partner. Through this partnership, all schools in the state from grades K-20 have access to cost-effective technology and services like Mediasite to start or expand their digital learning initiatives – especially vital now in a COVID world.

The partnership has enabled more than 20 North Carolina institutions to bring this powerful technology to students and instructors.

“Our teaching and learning strategy had to convert to fully online very quickly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Mediasite certainly helped with that transition. Being able to deploy Mediasite cost effectively through MCNC gave our college and faculty a simple way to record lectures from home,” said Arnold Worsley, Distance Learning Technical Administrator, Edgecombe Community College.

He continued, “Our Mediasite usage is still in the beginning phases but we are seeing strong faculty adoption. We are expecting more growth this fall when we will likely use a hybrid learning model with some students in the classroom and others watching from home.”

All the videos created automatically go into the college’s Moodle learning management system through a seamless integration with Mediasite. Francine Long, a math instructor at the college and one of the biggest Mediasite users on campus, was fully prepared to take her classes completely online.

“Mediasite makes capturing video lectures easy during this uncertain time. I create videos daily to prepare my students for the online classroom. It can be easy to be overwhelmed by classroom technology, but recording from home with Mediasite is very easy. I feel prepared to teach online classes this fall, and I encourage instructors who are hesitant to embrace video technology and start creating their own videos with solutions like Mediasite. It’s incredible what the power of video can do for your classrooms,” Long said.

“We are excited to partner with Edgecombe Community College to help its faculty deliver hybrid learning during this uncertain time. Maximizing benefits from video is a critical piece of the puzzle schools need to solve right now as they navigate this new normal, and the college has positioned itself for success this fall and beyond. It has already seen tremendous growth in video usage during the few short months it’s been using Mediasite,” said Michael Norregaard, CEO, Sonic Foundry, maker of Mediasite. “We are proud to continue our long-standing relationship with MCNC to ensure quality access to video learning for all institutions.”

Mediasite is a highly-automated and integrated video platform that facilitates hybrid learning in this new digital-first world. Trusted by 1,700 schools in 65 countries, Mediasite quickly and cost-effectively scales the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand streaming videos. Mediasite’s solutions create the most engaging, data-rich and personalized learning experiences possible as students and instructors collaborate from a distance.

