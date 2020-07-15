Selbyville, Delaware, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market Study Report LLC Global infectious disease test device market attained a valuation of USD 16.4 billion in 2019 and projected to USD 26.8 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 5.6% over 2020-2027. Increased pervasiveness of infectious diseases such as HPV, influenza, hepatitis, tuberculosis, and HIV is fueling the industry growth, cites the report. Moreover, extensive use of genomics & proteomics and molecular diagnostics technologies for infectious disease testing owing to rising patient awareness towards benefits of personalized medicines serves as a major impetus for the market growth.

In April 2015, Genome Canada, a funding source for genomics and proteomics, declared its plan for USD 16 million investment between April 2015 to March 2017. Besides this, NCBI stated that globally 17 million HIV-positive individuals are receiving life-extending drugs as compared to only 2.2 million people who were on antiretroviral therapy (ART) in 2005. Thus, inflow of investments towards development of new treatments and growing availability of testing kits across the globe is rendering a positive impact on global infectious disease test device market.

For the uninitiated, infectious disease diagnostics involves detecting presence of foreign antigen/organism by using specialized diagnostic kits. Majority of the standardized test kits available are designed for testing bacterial infections and sexually transmitted diseases. However, malaria, leptospirosis, dengue, and other diagnostic test are soon to be replaced by molecular techniques in the coming future.

Despite the positive outlook of the industry, unfavorable reimbursement scenario will hinder the market expansion. For instance, Medicare has reworked its reimbursement mechanism for some in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests, including molecular infectious disease tests. Some of these molecular pathology tests are charged using unlisted codes as they do not have their own HCPS (Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System), which negatively impacts the industry growth. Additionally, reimbursement for IVD tests is defined by the U.S. reimbursement system which only covers commercialized tests and ignores those primarily used for R&D applications, acting as major challenge for the industry.

Regional analysis of the market:

On the geographical front, North America held 44% share of global infectious disease test device market in 2019 and is expected to follow similar growth trend over the forecast duration. High awareness among healthcare professionals as well as patients, proactive government initiatives, and well-established healthcare infrastructure are supporting the regional industry expansion.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific market is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace through 2027, set by favorable government initiatives for infectious disease testing, rising burden of unmet medical needs, improving economy and subsequent rise in disposable income. Furthermore, increased healthcare expenditure in emerging economies like India, China, and South Korea is boosting the industry growth in APAC.

Global Infectious Disease Test Device Market Product & Service Analysis (Revenue, USD billion, 2017-2027)

Assays, Kits, & Reagents

Services and Software

Instruments

Global Infectious Disease Test Device Market Disease Type Analysis (Revenue, USD billion, 2017-2027)

Hepatitis

CT/NG

HIV

HAIs

Influenza

HPV

TB

Other Diseases

Global Infectious Disease Test Device Market Technology Analysis (Revenue, USD billion, 2017-2027)

Immunodiagnostics

PCR

Clinical Microbiology

INAAT

DNA Microarrays

DNA Sequencing & NGS

Other Technologies

Global Infectious Disease Test Device Market End User Analysis (Revenue, USD billion, 2017-2027)

Hospitals/Clinical Laboratories

Physician Offices

Reference Laboratories

Academic/Research Institutes

Other End-users

Global Infectious Disease Test Device Market Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD billion, 2017-2027)

North America

Canada

U.S.

Europe

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Global Infectious Disease Test Device Market Competitive Landscape Analysis (Revenue, USD billion, 2017-2027)

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Siemens AG

Roche Diagnostics

Quidel

Meridian Bioscience

Luminex

DiaSorin

Danaher Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories

BioMérieux SA

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Abbott Laboratories





Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Infectious disease test device Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Infectious disease test device Market Dynamics

3.1. Infectious disease test device Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Infectious disease test device Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Portera??s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Infectious disease test device Market, by Product and Service

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Infectious disease test device Market by Product and Service, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Infectious disease test device Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product and Service 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Infectious disease test device Market, Sub Segment Analysis

Chapter 6. Global Infectious disease test device Market, by Disease Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Infectious disease test device Market by Disease Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Infectious disease test device Market Estimates & Forecasts by Disease Type2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Infectious disease test device Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Hepatitis

6.4.2. HIV

6.4.3. CT/NG

6.4.4. HAIs

6.4.5. HPV

6.4.6. TB

6.4.7. Influenza

Chapter 7. Global Infectious disease test device Market, by Technology

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Infectious disease test device Market by Technology, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Infectious disease test device Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Infectious disease test device Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Immunodiagnostics

7.4.2. Clinical Microbiology

7.4.3. PCR

7.4.4. INAAT

7.4.5. DNA Sequencing & NGS

7.4.6. DNA Microarrays

Chapter 8. Global Infectious disease test device Market, by End User

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Infectious disease test device Market by End User, Performance - Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Infectious disease test device Market Estimates & Forecasts by End User 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4. Infectious disease test device Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Hospitals/Clinical Laboratories

8.4.2. Reference Laboratories

8.4.3. Physician Offices

8.4.4. Academic/Research Institutes

Chapter 9. Global Infectious disease test device Market, Regional Analysis

