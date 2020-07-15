New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Selective Soldering Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0305181/?utm_source=GNW
6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Networking & Communication, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.2% CAGR to reach US$33.6 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Consumer Electronics segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.6% share of the global Selective Soldering market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Selective Soldering market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.62% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$16.7 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.1% and 7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$16.7 Million by the year 2027.
Automotive Segment Corners a 18.3% Share in 2020
In the global Automotive segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$15.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.1 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 135-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0305181/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Selective Soldering - An Overview
Selective Soldering Machines and Equipment - Key Features and Uses
Growth of SMT Equipment and Flexible PCBs Form Strong Base for
SSE Demand
Growth of Flexible Printed Circuit Boards - A Business Case for
SSE
Selective Soldering Still Enjoys Growth despite Shift from TH
to SMT Component
Laser Soldering - An Important Selective Soldering Process
Types of Selective Soldering Processes and Their Features
Market Outlook
Established ECMS Industry Drives Demand for SSE in Asia-Pacific
Competition - A Brief Note
Price-based Competition
Global Competitor Market Shares
Selective Soldering Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ACE Production Technologies (USA)
DDM Novastar LLC (USA)
Ebso GmbH (Germany)
epm Handels AG (Switzerland)
ERSA GmbH (Germany)
Hentec Industries, Inc. (USA)
INERTEC Löttechnologien GmbH (Germany)
ITW EAE (USA)
Japan Unix Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Juki Corporation (Japan)
Juki Automation Systems, Inc. (USA)
Pillarhouse USA, Inc. (USA)
SEHO Systems GmbH (Germany)
Shenzhen JT Automation Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)
Tai’an Puhui Electric Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
Tamura H.A. Machinery, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Trend-Setting Technologies
Intensifying R&D to Foster Growth
Lead-Free Solder Emboldens Growth Opportunities
Small but Persistent Demand for Through-Hole Components Drives
Growth
Automation - A Buzz Word in Selective Soldering Market
Automated Selective Soldering of SMT Components
Automated Selective Soldering Need of the Hour for Soldering
PCBs with Double-Sided SMT Content
Innovations Drive Selective Soldering Market Growth
Selective Aperture Tooling over Wave Solder
Mass Selective Dip Solder Foundation
Miniature Wave Selective Solder Fountains
Laser Selective Soldering System
Selective Flux Applicators
Advantages of Miniature Wave Selective Soldering over Wave
Soldering
No-Clean Flux Encourages Efficiency in Selective Soldering
Cost and Quality Issues Drive Industry towards Selective Soldering
Shrinking Component Size Paints Brighter Prospects
Next Generation Electronics: A Tantalizing Opportunity for
Selective Soldering
Challenges Associated with Use of SSE
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Selective Soldering Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Selective Soldering Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Selective Soldering Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Networking & Communication (Application) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 5: Networking & Communication (Application) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Networking & Communication (Application) Percentage
Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 7: Consumer Electronics (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Consumer Electronics (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Consumer Electronics (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Automotive (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Automotive (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Automotive (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Medical, Industrial, & Instrumentation (Application)
Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 14: Medical, Industrial, & Instrumentation (Application)
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 15: Medical, Industrial, & Instrumentation (Application)
Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Selective Soldering Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Selective Soldering Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Selective Soldering Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 21: Selective Soldering Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Selective Soldering Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Selective Soldering Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 24: Canadian Selective Soldering Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Selective
Soldering in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Japanese Selective Soldering Market in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 27: Selective Soldering Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Demand for Selective Soldering in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Selective Soldering Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 30: Chinese Selective Soldering Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Selective Soldering Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Selective Soldering Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Selective Soldering Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European Selective Soldering Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: European Selective Soldering Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 35: Selective Soldering Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 36: European Selective Soldering Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: Selective Soldering Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 38: French Selective Soldering Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 39: French Selective Soldering Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 40: Selective Soldering Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 41: German Selective Soldering Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 42: Selective Soldering Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Demand for Selective Soldering in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Selective Soldering Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Italian Selective Soldering Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Selective Soldering in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 47: United Kingdom Selective Soldering Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 48: Selective Soldering Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Selective Soldering Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 50: Selective Soldering Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Rest of Europe Selective Soldering Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Selective Soldering Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Selective Soldering Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Selective Soldering Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 55: Rest of World Selective Soldering Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Selective Soldering Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 57: Rest of World Selective Soldering Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0305181/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: