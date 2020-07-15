New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Selective Soldering Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0305181/?utm_source=GNW

6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Networking & Communication, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.2% CAGR to reach US$33.6 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Consumer Electronics segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.6% share of the global Selective Soldering market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Selective Soldering market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.62% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$16.7 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.1% and 7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$16.7 Million by the year 2027.



Automotive Segment Corners a 18.3% Share in 2020

In the global Automotive segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$15.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.1 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 135-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Selective Soldering - An Overview

Selective Soldering Machines and Equipment - Key Features and Uses

Growth of SMT Equipment and Flexible PCBs Form Strong Base for

SSE Demand

Growth of Flexible Printed Circuit Boards - A Business Case for

SSE

Selective Soldering Still Enjoys Growth despite Shift from TH

to SMT Component

Laser Soldering - An Important Selective Soldering Process

Types of Selective Soldering Processes and Their Features

Market Outlook

Established ECMS Industry Drives Demand for SSE in Asia-Pacific

Competition - A Brief Note

Price-based Competition

Global Competitor Market Shares

Selective Soldering Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Trend-Setting Technologies

Intensifying R&D to Foster Growth

Lead-Free Solder Emboldens Growth Opportunities

Small but Persistent Demand for Through-Hole Components Drives

Growth

Automation - A Buzz Word in Selective Soldering Market

Automated Selective Soldering of SMT Components

Automated Selective Soldering Need of the Hour for Soldering

PCBs with Double-Sided SMT Content

Innovations Drive Selective Soldering Market Growth

Selective Aperture Tooling over Wave Solder

Mass Selective Dip Solder Foundation

Miniature Wave Selective Solder Fountains

Laser Selective Soldering System

Selective Flux Applicators

Advantages of Miniature Wave Selective Soldering over Wave

Soldering

No-Clean Flux Encourages Efficiency in Selective Soldering

Cost and Quality Issues Drive Industry towards Selective Soldering

Shrinking Component Size Paints Brighter Prospects

Next Generation Electronics: A Tantalizing Opportunity for

Selective Soldering

Challenges Associated with Use of SSE



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Selective Soldering Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Selective Soldering Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Selective Soldering Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Networking & Communication (Application) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 5: Networking & Communication (Application) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Networking & Communication (Application) Percentage

Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 7: Consumer Electronics (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Consumer Electronics (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Consumer Electronics (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Automotive (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Automotive (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Automotive (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Medical, Industrial, & Instrumentation (Application)

Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 14: Medical, Industrial, & Instrumentation (Application)

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 15: Medical, Industrial, & Instrumentation (Application)

Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Selective Soldering Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Selective Soldering Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Selective Soldering Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 21: Selective Soldering Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Selective Soldering Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Selective Soldering Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 24: Canadian Selective Soldering Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Selective

Soldering in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Japanese Selective Soldering Market in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 27: Selective Soldering Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Demand for Selective Soldering in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Selective Soldering Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 30: Chinese Selective Soldering Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Selective Soldering Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Selective Soldering Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Selective Soldering Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Selective Soldering Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: European Selective Soldering Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 35: Selective Soldering Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 36: European Selective Soldering Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: Selective Soldering Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 38: French Selective Soldering Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: French Selective Soldering Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 40: Selective Soldering Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: German Selective Soldering Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Selective Soldering Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italian Demand for Selective Soldering in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Selective Soldering Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Italian Selective Soldering Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Selective Soldering in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 47: United Kingdom Selective Soldering Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Selective Soldering Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Selective Soldering Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 50: Selective Soldering Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Rest of Europe Selective Soldering Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Selective Soldering Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Selective Soldering Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Selective Soldering Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 55: Rest of World Selective Soldering Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Selective Soldering Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 57: Rest of World Selective Soldering Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 42

