The future of the global aerospace composite materials market looks promising with opportunities in commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopter, and military aircraft markets.

The global aerospace composites materials market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $3.3 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 5% to 7% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for lightweight materials to increase fuel efficiency and growth of aircraft with high composites penetration such B787 and A350WXB.



An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes the recycling of advanced composites. Some of the aerospace composite materials companies profiled in this report include Hexcel, Cytec Solvay Group, Toray, Gurit, and Teijin.



The study includes a forecast of the growth opportunities for the composites in the global aerospace market by aircraft type, reinforcement type, manufacturing process, type of structure, component and region.



In this market, carbon fiber, glass fiber, and aramid fiber are used to fabricate various aircraft components. On the basis of comprehensive research, it is forecast that carbon fiber based composites will remain the largest market during the forecast period. Increasing penetration of carbon composites in commercial aircraft, such as B787 and A350XWB is expected to drive the demand for this segment over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.



Within the aerospace composites market, commercial aircraft will remain the largest market by value and volume consumption followed by military aircraft.



By type of structure, primary structure will remain the largest market by value and volume due to higher composite consumption.



North America will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to a higher demand for newer aircraft and the ongoing replacement of an aging fleet.



Features of the report include:



Market size estimates: Composites in the global aerospace market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M lbs) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by component type, structure type, aircraft type, reinforcement and manufacturing process type.

Segmentation analysis: Composites in the global aerospace market size by various segments, such as aircraft type, type of structure, in terms of value shipment.

Regional analysis: Composites in the global aerospace market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different segments and regions for composites in the global aerospace market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q. 1. How big are the opportunities for composites in the global aerospace market by aircraft type (commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopter, military aircraft, others), by reinforcement type (carbon composites, glass composites, aramid composites, others), manufacturing process (hand lay-up, AFP/ATL, RTM, injection molding, compression molding, others), type of structure (primary structure interior, engine, others), component (wing, fuselage, empennage, engine, interior, rotor blade, radome, landing gear, others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2. Which product segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q. 3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q. 11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last have years and what has its impact been on the industry?"

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Aerospace Market Analysis

2.1. Macro-Level Comparative Economic Analysis

2.2. Supply Chain

2.3. Global Aerospace Market Overview

2.4. Regional Analysis

2.5. Recent Trends in the Global Aerospace Market

2.6. Forecast for the Global Aerospace Market



3. Commercial Aerospace Market Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Commercial Aerospace Market

3.2. Commercial Aerospace Market Size

3.2.1. Narrow-Body Aircraft

3.2.2. Wide-Body Aircraft

3.3. Market Leaders and Market Share

3.4. Commercial Aerospace Market Trends

3.4.1. Narrow-Body Aircraft

3.4.2. Wide-Body Aircraft

3.5. Commercial Aerospace Market Forecast



4. Regional Aircraft Market Analysis

4.1. Overview of the Regional Aircraft Market

4.2. Regional Aircraft Market Size

4.3. Market Leaders and Market Shares

4.4. Regional Aircraft Market Trends

4.5. Regional Aircraft Market Forecast



5. General Aviation Market Analysis

5.1. Overview of the General Aviation Market

5.2. General Aviation Market Size

5.2.1. Piston Aircraft

5.2.2. Turboprop Aircraft

5.2.3. Business Jet Aircraft

5.3. General Aviation Market Trends

5.4. General Aviation Market Forecast



6. Helicopter Market Analysis

6.1. Overview of the Helicopter Market

6.2. Helicopter Market Size

6.3. Market Leaders

6.3.1. Civil Helicopter Market

6.3.2. Military Helicopter Market

6.4. Helicopter Market Trends

6.5. Helicopter Market Forecast



7. Military Aircraft Market Analysis

7.1. Overview of the Military Aircraft Market

7.2. Military Aircraft Market Size

7.3. Military Aircraft Market Trends

7.4. Military Aircraft Market Forecast



8. Manufacturing Process Analysis

8.1. Overview

8.1.1. Hand Lay-Up

8.1.2. ATP and AFP

8.1.3. Filament Winding

8.1.4. Injection Molding

8.1.5. Compression Molding

8.1.6. Resin Transfer Molding (RTM)

8.1.7. Roll Wrapping

8.2. Market Size by Manufacturing Process

8.3. Commercial Aircraft Manufacturing Process

8.4. General Aircraft Manufacturing Process

8.5. Helicopter Manufacturing Process

8.6. Military Aircraft Manufacturing Process



9. Evolution of Composite Applications in the Global Aerospace Market

9.1. Evolution of Composite Applications



10. Composite Applications in the Global Aerospace Market

10.1. Application of Composites in the Commercial Aircraft Market

10.2. Application of Composites in Regional Aircraft

10.3. Application of Composites in General Aviation

10.4. Application of Composites in Helicopters

10.5. Application of Composites in Defense

10.6. Application of Composites in Space



11. Composite Material Market Analysis

11.1. Overview of Composite Materials

11.2. Business Issues with Composite Materials

11.3. Buy and Fly Weight Analysis

11.4. Composite Shipments by Raw Material Type

11.5. Composite Shipments by Market Segment

11.5.1. Composite Materials in the Commercial Aerospace Market

11.5.2. Composite Materials in the Regional Aircraft Market

11.5.3. Composite Materials in the General Aviation Market

11.5.4. Composite Materials in the Helicopter Market

11.5.5. Composite Materials in the Military Market



12. Composite Materials in the Aerospace Market by Region

12.1. Composite Materials by Region



13. Trends for Composites in the Global Aerospace Market

13.1. Trend Overview

13.2. Trends of Composites in the Global Aerospace Market by Segment

13.3. Trends of Composites in the Global Aerospace Market by Component

13.4. Trends of Composites in the Global Aerospace Market by Reinforcement

13.5. Trends of Composites in the Global Aerospace Market by Structure Type

13.6. Trends of Composites in the Global Aerospace Market by Region

13.7. Trends in Manufacturing Processes



14. Forecast for Composites in the Global Aerospace Market

14.1. Forecast Overview

14.2. Forecast for Composites in the Global Commercial Aerospace Market

14.3. Forecast for Composites in the Global Aerospace Market by Component

14.4. Forecast for Composites in the Regional Aircraft Market

14.5. Forecast for Composites in the General Aviation Market

14.6. Forecast for Composites in the Helicopter Market

14.7. Forecast for Composites in the Military Aircraft Market

14.8. Forecast for Composites by Reinforcement

14.9. Forecast for Composites in the Global Aerospace Market by Type of Structure

14.10. Forecast for Composites in the Global Aerospace Market by Region

14.11. Forecast in Manufacturing Processes



15. Company Profiles of Leading Players

15.1. Hexcel Corporation

15.2. Toray Industries Inc.

15.3. Teijin Limited

15.4. Cytec Solvay Group

15.5. Zodiac Aerospace

15.6. Spirit AeroSystems, Inc.

15.7. Elbit Systems



