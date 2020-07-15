Dublin, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vacuum Cleaner Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global vacuum cleaner market is estimated to reach US$ 20.5 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.06% for the period spanning from 2020 to 2024.

The factors such as growing urban population, rising incidences of allergy-related diseases, growing working women population, changing lifestyle and concerns about health and indoor air pollution are expected to drive the market. However, the growth of the industry will be challenged by the high cost associated with machinery and high power supply. A few notable trends include the integration of AI technology, protection against hazardous dust and hygiene, the growing trend of smart homes and new product launches.

The global vacuum cleaner market is segmented into canister, upright, robotics, central, drum and others. The global vacuum cleaner market is highly dominated by canister vacuum cleaners owing to its ease of use, high suction power, and convenience to store.

The global vacuum cleaner market is expected to grow in future due to growing urbanization, rising awareness regarding new vacuum cleaner technologies and rising concerns towards hygiene. In terms of geographical areas, North America and Europe are major contributors to the global vacuum cleaner market supported by growing consumer spending on smart home infrastructure development and rising concerns towards health and hygiene. The Asia-Pacific represents the fastest-growing market for vacuum cleaners with huge demand for all types of vacuum cleaners.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global vacuum cleaner market, segmented into canister, upright, robotics, central, drum and others.

The major regional markets (North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Electrolux AB, iRobot Corporation, Midea Group Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V. and LG Electronics Inc.) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Vacuum Cleaner

1.2 Working of Vacuum Cleaner

1.3 Components of Vacuum Cleaner

1.4 Types of Vacuum Cleaner

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Decline in Global GDP Growth

2.2 Rise in Unemployment

2.3 Decline in Global Trade

2.4 Decline in Industrial Production

2.5 Accelerating Global Poverty

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Vacuum Cleaner Market by Value

3.2 Global Vacuum Cleaner Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Vacuum Cleaner Market by Product Type

3.3.1 Global Canister Vacuum Cleaner Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Canister Vacuum Cleaner Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Robotics Vacuum Cleaner Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Robotics Vacuum Cleaner Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 Global Central Vacuum Cleaner Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Central Vacuum Cleaner Market Forecast by Value

3.3.7 Global Drum Vacuum Cleaner Market by Value

3.3.8 Global Drum Vacuum Cleaner Market Forecast by Value

3.3.9 Global Upright Vacuum Cleaner Market by Value

3.3.10 Global Upright Vacuum Cleaner Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Vacuum Cleaner Market by End Use

3.4.1 Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global Vacuum Cleaner Market by Region

4. Regional Vacuum Cleaner Market Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 North America Vacuum Cleaner Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Vacuum Cleaner Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Europe Vacuum Cleaner Market by Value

4.2.2 Europe Vacuum Cleaner Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.3.1 Asia-Pacific Vacuum Cleaner Market by Value

4.3.2 Asia Pacific Vacuum Cleaner Market Forecast by Value

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Urban Population

5.1.2 Rising Incidences of Allergy Related Diseases

5.1.3 Growing Working Women Population

5.1.4 Changing Lifestyle

5.1.5 Concerns about Health and Indoor Air Pollution

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Growing Trend of Smart Homes

5.2.2 Protection against Hazardous Dust and Hygiene

5.2.3 New Product Launches

5.2.4 Integration of AI Technology

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 High Cost Associated with Machinery

5.3.2 High Power Supply

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

6.1.2 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Electrolux AB

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 iRobot Corporation

7.3 Midea Group Co. Ltd.

7.4 Panasonic Corporation

7.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

7.6 LG Electronics Inc.



