This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Contact Dermatitis (CD), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Contact Dermatitis (CD) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.



The report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM Contact Dermatitis (CD) market size from 2017 to 2030. The report also covers current Contact Dermatitis (CD) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.



Epidemiology



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Contact Dermatitis, Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Contact Dermatitis Based on Clinical and Biological Evolution, Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Contact Dermatitis, Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Contact Dermatitis and Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Contact Dermatitis in the 7MM market covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



Key Findings



The total diagnosed prevalent population of CD in the 7 major markets was found to be 43,359,201 in 2017.

In case of CD in the United States, the diagnosed prevalent cases were found to be 13,786,942 in 2017.

It was found that in the United States the number of cases of ICD and ACD were 11,029,554 and 2,757,388 respectively in 2017.

In addition, the number of cases of acute, sub-acute and chronic type of CD were 7,611,771, 2,903,530 and 3,271,641 respectively in 2017, in the United States.

Gender-specific data of the United States suggests that the number of cases of CD in males and females were 4,825,430 and 8,961,513 respectively in 2017.

Age-specific data for CD suggests that in the United States the maximum number of cases of CD were found in the age group of 46-60 with 4,411,822 cases in 2017, while the lowest number of cases were found in the age group 75+ with 275,739 cases in 2017.

In the EU5 countries, the diagnosed prevalence of CD was found to be maximum in Germany with 6,645,210 cases, followed by France with 5,481,080 cases in 2017. While, the least number of cases were found in Spain, with 1,982,709 cases in 2017.

In Japan, the diagnosed prevalence of CD was found to be 5,107,575 in 2017.



Drug Chapters



The drug chapter segment of the Contact Dermatitis (CD) report encloses the detailed analysis of Contact Dermatitis (CD) marketed drugs and mid and late stage pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Contact Dermatitis (CD) clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



Emerging Drugs



EB01 Cream: Edesa Biotech



EB01 is a novel sPLA2 inhibitor for the topical treatment of chronic ACD. The sPLA2 inhibitors are designed to inhibit the inflammatory process at its inception rather than after inflammation has occurred. The drug inhibits sPLA2 from degrading phospholipids to produce arachidonic acid. Arachidonic acid is processed via the LOX-COX pathway to generate several pro-inflammatory signalling molecules. The drug exerts its anti-inflammatory activity upstream of currently approved NSAIDs, which target the LOX-COX pathway. The FDA accepted Edesa's investigational new drug (IND) application of EB01 for CD patients in November 2018.

In June 2019, Edesa Biotech and Stellar Biotechnologies completed share exchange agreement. The combined company, called Edesa Biotech, thereafter, focused on the development and advancement of innovative treatments for dermatological and gastrointestinal indications. In December 2019, the company reported that EB01 had demonstrated positive safety data in healthy volunteers participating in its ongoing phase IIb clinical study in chronic ACD. Considering this positive result, the company expanded the phase IIb dermatitis study to patients with facial lesions. Currently, the drug is still being investigated in phase II clinical developmental trial in the United States for CD.



PDC-APB: Hapten Sciences



PDC-APB is a small molecule that acts like a vaccine to prevent the excruciating itching and rash (CD) caused by exposure to urushiol (yoo-ROO-she-ol) oil in poison ivy, poison oak, and poison sumac plants. Hapten licensed PDC-APB from the University of Mississippi in 2010. In 2015, the company had filed an Investigational New Drug (IND) application of PDC-APB for CD caused by poison ivy, poison oak, and poison sumac plants. The drug has already completed its phase I trial in January 2018 and in June 2019, Hapten Sciences published data regarding attainment of a fourth patent by the University of Mississippi for its investigational product that could prevent the painful itching and rash due to exposure to poison ivy, poison oak, and poison sumac.



Market Outlook



According to the American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI), the CD is a common skin problem that occurs in ~15-20% of people. It can pose a significant financial burden with direct and indirect costs from lost time off work and school. CD can either be of allergic (ACD) type or irritant (ICD) type. Out of these two, ICD is more common (80%) and can occur in anyone, especially after repeated exposure. Additionally, in 2004, the Society of Investigative Dermatology revealed that ~72.3 million people were suffering from CD in the United States, representing one of the top five most economically burdensome skin diseases.



Since there are no approved therapies for CD, the market is mainly dominated by the use of off-label prescription drugs. Treatments for CD include Topical Corticosteroids (Clobetasol and Triamcinolone) and Emollients, Topical Immunosupressants (Pimecromilus and Tacrolimus), Systemic Immunosupressants (Antihistamines) and Corticosteroids, and Others (Antiseptics, Topical Antibiotics, Phototherapy, and Other Immunosupressants). However, topical corticosteroids remain the mainstay or the first-line treatment option for CD while phototherapy and systemic immune modulators form the second-line treatment option for the indication.



The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (AAAAI) has published separate diagnostic and management guidelines for both CD and atopic dermatitis (AD). As per these guidelines, the treatment pattern of both the indications was quite similar. Even though the pathophysiology of AD and CD are extremely different as AD is an immunodeficiency disorder and CD is contact triggered disorder, but the signs and symptoms of both the diseases are quite similar that justifies the same prescription pattern as well. Keeping this in mind, the US CD market forecast considers AD prescription pattern.



However, the current emerging market of CD does not possess a robust pipeline. There is only one therapy, EB01 Cream, which is in its phase II developmental stage. Additionally, there is another therapy, namely, PDC-APB that has completed its phase I trial and was licensed by Hapten from the University of Mississippi in 2010. The phase I trial of PDC-APB was completed in January 2018 itself; however, the results of this trial has not been published yet. Therefore, Hapten's PDC-APB has not been considered in the forecast model of CD report.



Key Findings



The market size of CD in the seven major markets was estimated to be USD 7,831 Million in 2017.

The United States accounts for the largest market size of CD, in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan.

Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest market size with USD 981 Million in 2017, while Spain had the lowest market size of CD with USD 293 Million in 2017.

The Japan CD market accounted for USD 752 Million in 2017, which is expected to increase during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

