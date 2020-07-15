Dublin, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) - Epidemiology Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.



Epidemiology Perspective



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Diagnosed Prevalence of Fragile X Syndrome in 7MM, Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Fragile X Syndrome in 7MM, Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Fragile X Syndrome in 7MM, the scenario of Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



Epidemiology Segmentation

The prevalent population of Fragile X Syndrome in 7MM is expected to increase at a CAGR of 0.62% for the study period, i.e. 2017-2030.

Among the Gender-specific prevalent cases, in 2017, there were 40,102 cases of Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) in males and 27,552 cases in females, in the US.

The United States accounts for the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of Fragile X Syndrome with 67,654 cases in 2017

Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Fragile X Syndrome (FXS), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology and currently available therapies.

The report provides insight into the 7MM historical and forecasted patient pool covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Fragile X Syndrome (FXS).

The report provides the segmentation of the disease epidemiology for 7MM by Total Prevalent Cases of Fragile X Syndrome (FXS), Total Diagnosed and Treated Cases of Fragile X Syndrome (FXS).

Report Highlights

11-year Forecast of Fragile X Syndrome (FXS)

7MM Coverage

Total Diagnosed Prevalence of Fragile X Syndrome (FXS)

Gender-specific Prevalence of Fragile X Syndrome (FXS)

Age-specific Prevalence of Fragile X Syndrome (FXS)

The total diagnosed prevalent population of FXS in the 7MM is expected increase at a CAGR of 0.62%.

The United States contributed to the largest diagnosed prevalent-patient share acquiring ~57.35% of the total 7MM share in 2017

Key Questions Answered

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of Fragile X Syndrome (FXS)?

What is the historical Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) patient pool in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK) and Japan?

What would be the forecasted patient pool of Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) at the 7MM level?

What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM concerning the patient population pertaining to Fragile X Syndrome (FXS)?

Out of the countries mentioned above, which country would have the highest prevalent population of Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) during the forecast period (2020-2030)?

At what CAGR the population is expected to grow across the 7MM during the forecast period (2020-2030)?

Key Topics Covered



1 Key Insights



2 Fragile X Syndrome (FXS): Patient Overview at a Glance

2.1 Total Patient Share (%) Distribution of FXS in 2017

2.2 Total Patient Share (%) Distribution of FXS in 2030



3 Executive Summary



4 SWOT Analysis



5 Disease Background and Overview: Fragile X Syndrome (FXS)

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Genomics

5.3 Symptoms

5.4 Clinical Features

5.5 Diagnosis

5.6 Fragile X and Newborn Screening

5.6.1 Recommendation for Diagnostic Testing

5.6.2 Differential Diagnosis



6 Recognized Establishments



7 Epidemiology and Patient Population: Fragile X Syndrome

7.1 Key Findings

7.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Fragile X Syndrome in the 7MM

7.3 United States

7.3.1 Assumptions and Rationale

7.3.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) in the United States

7.3.2 Gender-specific Cases of Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) in the United States

7.3.3 Age-specific Cases of Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) in the United States

7.4 EU5

7.5 Germany

7.6 France

7.7 Italy

7.8 Spain

7.9 United Kingdom (UK)

7.10 Japan



8 KOL Views



