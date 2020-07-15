Dublin, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) - Epidemiology Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
Epidemiology Perspective
The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Diagnosed Prevalence of Fragile X Syndrome in 7MM, Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Fragile X Syndrome in 7MM, Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Fragile X Syndrome in 7MM, the scenario of Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.
Epidemiology Segmentation
1 Key Insights
2 Fragile X Syndrome (FXS): Patient Overview at a Glance
2.1 Total Patient Share (%) Distribution of FXS in 2017
2.2 Total Patient Share (%) Distribution of FXS in 2030
3 Executive Summary
4 SWOT Analysis
5 Disease Background and Overview: Fragile X Syndrome (FXS)
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Genomics
5.3 Symptoms
5.4 Clinical Features
5.5 Diagnosis
5.6 Fragile X and Newborn Screening
5.6.1 Recommendation for Diagnostic Testing
5.6.2 Differential Diagnosis
6 Recognized Establishments
7 Epidemiology and Patient Population: Fragile X Syndrome
7.1 Key Findings
7.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Fragile X Syndrome in the 7MM
7.3 United States
7.3.1 Assumptions and Rationale
7.3.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) in the United States
7.3.2 Gender-specific Cases of Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) in the United States
7.3.3 Age-specific Cases of Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) in the United States
7.4 EU5
7.5 Germany
7.6 France
7.7 Italy
7.8 Spain
7.9 United Kingdom (UK)
7.10 Japan
8 KOL Views
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
