New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Brain Monitoring Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329794/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the period 2020-2027.Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.9% CAGR to reach US$7.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Accessories segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 34.5% share of the global Brain Monitoring Devices market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Brain Monitoring Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.94% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 386-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc.

Cadwell Laboratories Inc.

CAS Medical Systems

Compumedics Germany GmbH

Compumedics Ltd.

Electrical Geodesics Inc.

Elekta AB

HeadSense Medical Inc.

Integra Life Sciences Corporation

Masimo Corporation

Medtronic Plc.

Natus Medical Inc.

NeuroWave Systems Inc.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Nonin Medical, Inc.

Ornim Medical

Raumedic AG

Rimed Inc.

Spiegelberg GmbH

Third Eye Diagnostics Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329794/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Brain Monitoring Devices Play Indispensible Role in Diagnosing

Brain Disorders

Recent Market Activity

Neurological Diseases - Key Facts in a Nutshell

Select Common Neurological Diseases and their Causes

Brain Function Monitoring Gains Importance Globally; Drives

Demand for Devices

A Gist of Key Market Drivers

Major Market Restraints

Developed Regions Take the Lead; Developing to Drive Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Brain Monitoring Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc. (USA)

Cadwell Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

CAS Medical Systems (USA)

Compumedics, Ltd. (Australia)

Compumedics Germany GmbH (Germany)

Elekta AB (Sweden)

Electrical Geodesics, Inc. (USA)

HeadSense Medical, Inc. (USA)

Integra Life Sciences Corporation (USA)

Masimo Corporation (USA)

Medtronic, Plc. (Ireland)

MEG International Services Ltd. (Canada)

Natus Medical Incorporated (USA)

NeuroWave Systems, Inc. (USA)

Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)

Nonin Medical, Inc. (USA)

Ornim Medical (Israel)

Rimed, Inc. (USA)

Raumedic AG (Germany)

Spiegelberg GmbH (Germany)

Third Eye Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)

Vittamed Corporation (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Incidence of Targeted Conditions Drive Growth

Incidence and Prevalence of Select Target Conditions for Brain

Monitoring

Growing Prevalence of Epilepsy to Drive Demand for EEG Devices

Rising Incidence Rate of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) to Drive

Demand for ICP Monitors

Aging Population: The Cornerstone of Growth in Brain Monitoring

Devices

Increasing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets:

Opportunities in Store

Lower Public Awareness Calls for Improved Awareness Campaign

Designs

Dissolvable, Flexible Silicon Electronic Device to Aid Brain

Monitoring



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Brain Monitoring Devices Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Brain Monitoring Devices Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Devices (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Devices (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Devices (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Accessories (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Accessories (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Accessories (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) (Disease Type)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) (Disease Type) Region

Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012

to 2019



Table 12: Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) (Disease Type) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Parkinson?s Disease (Disease Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Parkinson?s Disease (Disease Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Parkinson?s Disease (Disease Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Sleep Disorders (Disease Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Sleep Disorders (Disease Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Sleep Disorders (Disease Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Epilepsy (Disease Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Epilepsy (Disease Type) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Epilepsy (Disease Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Huntington`s Disease (Disease Type) Market

Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Huntington`s Disease (Disease Type) Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Huntington`s Disease (Disease Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Headache Disorders (Disease Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Headache Disorders (Disease Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Headache Disorders (Disease Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 28: Other Diseases (Disease Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Other Diseases (Disease Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Other Diseases (Disease Type) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Hospitals (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Hospitals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Hospitals (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Clinics (End-Use)

Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Clinics (End-Use)

Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 36: Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Clinics (End-Use)

Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 37: Neurological Centers (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 38: Neurological Centers (End-Use) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 39: Neurological Centers (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 41: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 42: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 43: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 45: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share (in %) by Company:

2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: United States Brain Monitoring Devices Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 47: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in the United States

by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 48: United States Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: United States Brain Monitoring Devices Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 50: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in the United States

by Disease Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 51: United States Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: United States Brain Monitoring Devices Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 54: Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 55: Canadian Brain Monitoring Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Canadian Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 57: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 58: Canadian Brain Monitoring Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Canadian Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market

Review by Disease Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 60: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Disease Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 61: Canadian Brain Monitoring Devices Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 63: Canadian Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 64: Japanese Market for Brain Monitoring Devices: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: Japanese Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Japanese Market for Brain Monitoring Devices: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disease Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 69: Japanese Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share

Analysis by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Brain

Monitoring Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Japanese Brain Monitoring Devices Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 73: Chinese Brain Monitoring Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: Chinese Brain Monitoring Devices Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Chinese Brain Monitoring Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Disease Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 77: Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Chinese Brain Monitoring Devices Market by Disease

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Chinese Demand for Brain Monitoring Devices in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Brain Monitoring Devices Market Review in China in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Chinese Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Brain Monitoring Devices Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 82: European Brain Monitoring Devices Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 83: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 84: European Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: European Brain Monitoring Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 86: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 87: European Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: European Brain Monitoring Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2020-2027



Table 89: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Europe in US$

Million by Disease Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 90: European Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: European Brain Monitoring Devices Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 92: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: European Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 94: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in France by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 95: French Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 96: French Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in France by Disease

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 98: French Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2012-2019



Table 99: French Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Analysis

by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Brain Monitoring Devices Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 101: French Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 102: French Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 103: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: German Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: German Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Disease

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: German Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: German Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 110: German Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Distribution

in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 112: Italian Brain Monitoring Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 113: Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Italian Brain Monitoring Devices Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 115: Italian Brain Monitoring Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Disease Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 116: Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Italian Brain Monitoring Devices Market by Disease

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Italian Demand for Brain Monitoring Devices in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Brain Monitoring Devices Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 120: Italian Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Brain Monitoring Devices:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 123: United Kingdom Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: United Kingdom Market for Brain Monitoring Devices:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Disease Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 126: United Kingdom Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share

Analysis by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Brain Monitoring Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 128: United Kingdom Brain Monitoring Devices Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 129: Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 130: Spanish Brain Monitoring Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Spanish Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 132: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 133: Spanish Brain Monitoring Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Spanish Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market

Review by Disease Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 135: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Disease Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 136: Spanish Brain Monitoring Devices Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 138: Spanish Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 139: Russian Brain Monitoring Devices Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Russia by Product

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 141: Russian Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Russian Brain Monitoring Devices Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Russia by Disease

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 144: Russian Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Russian Brain Monitoring Devices Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 147: Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 148: Rest of Europe Brain Monitoring Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 149: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 150: Rest of Europe Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Rest of Europe Brain Monitoring Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease Type:

2020-2027



Table 152: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Disease Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 153: Rest of Europe Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Rest of Europe Brain Monitoring Devices Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 155: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 156: Rest of Europe Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 157: Asia-Pacific Brain Monitoring Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 158: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 159: Asia-Pacific Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Asia-Pacific Brain Monitoring Devices Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 162: Asia-Pacific Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by

Disease Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Asia-Pacific Brain Monitoring Devices Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2012-2019



Table 165: Asia-Pacific Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share

Analysis by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Brain Monitoring Devices Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 167: Asia-Pacific Brain Monitoring Devices Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 168: Asia-Pacific Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 169: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Australian Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 171: Australian Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Disease

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Australian Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2012-2019



Table 174: Australian Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Australian Brain Monitoring Devices Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 177: Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Distribution

in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 178: Indian Brain Monitoring Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Indian Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 181: Indian Brain Monitoring Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Indian Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market

Review by Disease Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 183: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Disease Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 184: Indian Brain Monitoring Devices Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 186: Indian Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 187: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: South Korean Brain Monitoring Devices Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 189: Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Disease Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: South Korean Brain Monitoring Devices Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: South Korean Brain Monitoring Devices Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 195: Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Brain Monitoring

Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Brain Monitoring Devices Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Brain Monitoring

Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Disease Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Disease

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Asia-Pacific Brain Monitoring Devices Market

Share Analysis by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Brain Monitoring Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 203: Rest of Asia-Pacific Brain Monitoring Devices Market

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 204: Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 205: Latin American Brain Monitoring Devices Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 206: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 207: Latin American Brain Monitoring Devices Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 208: Latin American Brain Monitoring Devices Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 209: Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 210: Latin American Brain Monitoring Devices Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 211: Latin American Brain Monitoring Devices Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Disease Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 212: Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market Analysis in



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329794/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001