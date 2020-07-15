Dublin, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Capital Management Market by Software (Core HR, Applicant Tracking System, HR Analytics, Workforce Management), Services, Deployment Model (cloud and on-premises), Organization Size, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The HCM market is estimated to be USD 1,7570 million in 2020 and projected to reach USD 2,4310 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.



The integration of emerging technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine Learning (ML), with HCM solutions is expected to be one of the strongest factors for HCM solution and services adoption across regions.

Attractive Opportunities in the Human Capital Management Market



The adoption of the remote work culture by businesses across the globe due to the COVID-19 pandemic is introducing new challenges to HCM software and service providers. The major challenge faced is updating offerings as per the working culture of organizations. HCM providers can advance their software during this pandemic by adding new capabilities, such as tracking employee health and location. This is expected to boost the adoption of HCM software. However, cost cutting and delay in projects by enterprises may offer a restraint in the adoption of HCM software.

Cloud deployment model is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The majority of HCM solutions are expected to be deployed in cloud, and so cloud based deployment will outperform the on-premises deployment and will have a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Enterprises are moving toward cloud-based deployment to minimize operational cost and achieve greater ease in sharing data with multiple parties.

BFSI industry vertical to hold the highest market share in 2020

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical is one of the early adopters of HCM solutions to effectively manage the entire lifecycle of employees. The same trend is expected to be there in the coming years, and the vertical is expected to adopt HCM solutions to manage internal as well as external employees. BFSI enterprises deal with a diverse workforce from office employees, contingent workforce, third-party workforce, and others. As the vertical needs to manage these workforces and comply with government regulations, the vertical will have the highest adoption of HCM solutions and services.



APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is expected to be the top adopter of HCM solutions where the vertical will have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The APAC region has huge potential in terms of adoption due to the presence of countries such as India, China, and Japan, a growing workforce, and a huge number of small and medium enterprises. Small and medium enterprises are expected to have a high adoption of HCM solutions in the next 5 years due to the rising demand by these enterprises to manage their workforce.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Human Capital Management Market

4.2 Market by Vertical

4.3 Market by Deployment Type

4.4 Market by Component

4.5 Market by Organization Size

4.6 Market Potential



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Innovation Spotlight

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Integration of Ai and Ml in Hcm Suites

5.3.1.2 Need for Reducing HR-Related Costs Fueling the Market Demand

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Security Concerns Over Cloud-Based Deployment

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based Software Solutions

5.3.3.2 Advancements in Potential Markets

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Data Inconsistency Due to the Adoption of Multiple Advanced Technologies and HR Standards Among Businesses

5.3.4.2 Lack of Competent Resources

5.4 Industry Trends

5.4.1 Developed Unified System of Global HR Records With Improved Scalability and Real-Time Reporting Through Human Capital Management

5.4.2 Increased Resource Availability Through Elimination of Substantial Manual Tasks Using Human Capital Management Solution

5.4.3 Streamlined Global HR Operations, Enhanced Employee Experience, and Increased Organizational Agility and Speed With Human Capital Management Solutions



6 Human Capital Management Market, by Component

6.2 Introduction

6.3 Component: Covid-19 Impact



7 Human Capital Management Market, by Software

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Core HR

7.2.1 Benefits and Claims Management

7.2.2 Payroll and Compensation Management

7.2.3 Learning Management

7.2.4 Succession Planning

7.3 Applicant Tracking System

7.4 HR Analytics

7.5 Workforce Management

7.5.1 Absence Management

7.5.2 Performance Management

7.5.3 Workforce Scheduling

7.5.4 Time and Attendance Management

7.5.5 Workforce Analytics



8 Human Capital Management Market, by Service

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Integration and Implementation

8.3 Training and Education

8.4 Support and Maintenance

8.5 Consulting



9 Market, by Deployment Model

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Deployment Model: Covid-19 Impact

9.3 On-Premises

9.4 Cloud



10 Human Capital Management Market, by Organization Size

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Organization Size: Covid-19 Impact

10.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

10.4 Large Enterprises



11 Market, by Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Vertical: Covid-19 Impact

11.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

11.4 Government

11.5 Manufacturing

11.6 Telecom and IT

11.7 Consumer Goods and Retail

11.8 Healthcare and Life Sciences

11.9 Energy and Utilities

11.10 Transportation and Logistics

11.11 Others



12 Human Capital Management Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 North America: Covid-19 Impact

12.3.1 United States

12.3.2 Canada

12.4 Europe

12.5 Europe: Covid-19 Impact

12.5.1 United Kingdom

12.5.2 Germany

12.5.3 France

12.5.4 Rest of Europe

12.6 Asia-Pacific

12.7 Asia-Pacific: Covid-19 Impact

12.7.1 China

12.7.2 Japan

12.7.3 Australia and New Zealand

12.7.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

12.8 Middle East and Africa

12.9 Middle East and Africa: Covid-19 Impact

12.9.1 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

12.9.2 United Arab Emirates

12.9.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

12.10 Latin America

12.11 Latin America: Covid-19 Impact

12.11.1 Brazil

12.11.2 Mexico

12.11.3 Rest of Latin America



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.1.1 Visionary Leaders

13.1.2 Dynamic Differentiators

13.1.3 Innovators

13.1.4 Emerging Companies



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Workday

14.3 Oracle

14.4 ADP

14.5 Sap

14.6 Microsoft

14.7 IBM

14.8 Ultimate Software

14.9 Ceridian

14.10 Sumtotal

14.11 Kronos

14.12 Talentsoft

14.13 Employwise

14.14 Peoplestrategy

14.15 Infor

14.16 Cornerstone Ondemand

14.17 Meta4

14.18 Ramco Systems

14.19 Bamboohr

14.20 Namely

14.21 Workforce Software

14.22 Zoho Corporation

14.23 Sage Group

14.24 Epicor Software

14.25 Zenefits

14.26 Paylocity

14.27 Gusto

14.28 Bitrix

14.29 Benefitfocus

14.30 Webhr

14.31 Talentia Software

14.32 Peoplefluent

14.33 Vibe Hcm

14.34 Rippling

14.35 Ascentis

14.36 Bizmerlinhr



15 Adjacent Market

15.1 Workforce Management Market

15.1.1 Workforce Management Market, by Vertical

15.1.2 Workforce Management Market, by Region

15.2 HR Analytics Market

15.2.1 HR Analytics Market, by Vertical

15.2.2 HR Analytics Market, by Region

15.3 Field Service Management

15.3.1 Field Service Management, by Vertical

15.3.2 Field Service Management, by Region



16 Appendix

16.1 Discussion Guide



