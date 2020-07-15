Groundbreaking program aims to modernize benefits management, optimize the administrative experience for HR teams and simplify the employee shopping experience

ORLANDO, Fla., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource , a leading provider of cloud-based benefits software, announced today that Reliance Standard , a leader in absence and employee benefit solutions, has joined PlanSource Boost, an innovative partnership that provides organizations with industry-leading benefits technology and real-time API integrations that modernize the benefits experience for employees and HR teams.

“Over 3 million employees and their families depend on us for financial protection and supplemental health, and we are thrilled to join the PlanSource Boost program to simplify the experience for our customers,” said Patrick Trinsey, Vice President of Marketing for Reliance Standard. “Reliance Standard has already made significant strategic investments to enable API integrations and is excited to partner with a leader in this industry to deliver solutions that create a more modern experience for our clients.”



By integrating with PlanSource as part of Boost, Reliance Standard aims to streamline the complexities that the benefits and HR industry face today with manual processes when it comes to managing benefit programs. Now more than ever, employees and HR teams need a modern, mobile-friendly benefits administration solution that allows employees to shop for their benefits wherever they are located.

PlanSource Boost offers real-time API integrations, an engaging employee shopping experience, time-saving services and preferred pricing. When employers qualify for the Boost program with Reliance Standard, they receive:



An optimized employee experience – Consumer marketing experts optimize the shopping experience to create the best environment for employees to enroll in their benefits.

– Consumer marketing experts optimize the shopping experience to create the best environment for employees to enroll in their benefits. Preferred pricing – A preferred price for the PlanSource benefits technology platform.

– A preferred price for the PlanSource benefits technology platform. Simple, consolidated billing and payment – PlanSource provides self-billing services for the products offered from Boost carriers, saving HR teams time by eliminating the need to reconcile carrier bills.

– PlanSource provides self-billing services for the products offered from Boost carriers, saving HR teams time by eliminating the need to reconcile carrier bills. Industry-leading integrations - PlanSource and Reliance Standard will be rolling out state-of-the-art integrations for evidence of insurability, plan configuration, enrollment and access to carrier member portals.

“We are excited to continue to offer the best carrier partners for our customers and brokers to choose from,” said Bradley Taylor, Executive Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at PlanSource. “Reliance Standard is committed to creating innovative solutions for their customers and strive to create the best benefits experience for employees.”

Learn more about Boost at plansource.com/partners .

About Reliance Standard

Reliance Standard is a leader in absence and employee benefits solutions, including financial protection, absence management and supplemental health, with a portfolio of insurance products that include disability, life, accident, critical illness, hospital indemnity, dental, vision, medical stop loss and limited benefit medical. Reliance Standard markets these solutions nationwide through independent brokers and agents to employers of all sizes.

