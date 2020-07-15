TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR) is pleased to announce it has launched an innovative new solar charging station for robotic lawnmowers. Powershed is a solar powered charging station for robotic lawnmowers that simplifies and improves the operation and use of robotic lawn mowers. Powershed is a new product that allows you to cut the cord and place a robotic mower anywhere the sun shines. Solar Alliance developed the design in cooperation with a researcher from the University of Tennessee and a provisional patent application has been filed with the U.S. Patent office, which provides intellectual property protection pending a full patent application. The first Powershed unit has been installed at the University of Tennessee and is currently operating.

“As an innovative provider of solar energy solutions, we are excited to launch Powershed and provide a convenient charging solution for the fast-growing robotic lawnmower industry,” said Solar Alliance CEO Myke Clark. “We have submitted a provisional patent application with the long-term goal of licensing the technology to regional or national landscaping distributors. The robotic lawnmower industry is growing rapidly as customers look for alternatives to gas powered lawnmowers. This is a simple, elegant technology that will provide further long-term value to Solar Alliance shareholders.”

Powershed is designed to meet demand through a scalable production model and will initially be offered through commercial distribution partners and direct sales. The possibility of sub-licensing the product to robotic lawnmower manufacturers exists and will be pursued as demand increases. In order to scale quickly and capitalize on this opportunity, Solar Alliance is assessing potential manufacturing partners to help support the marketing of Powershed across North America.

The Powershed charging station is ideal for university campuses, corporate campuses, public parks, athletic fields and golf courses. Robotic lawnmowers can provide several benefits for customers including reducing noise pollution, eliminating emissions and reduce labor costs associated with mowing.

Powershed utilizes a solar photovoltaic module as a component of the structure. Incorporating solar ensures Powershed is untethered from a grid tied power source and is an added benefit for consumers who seek to reduce fossil fuel emissions by transitioning from gas powered mowers to electric robotic lawnmowers. Powershed further allows for the siting and use of robotic lawnmowers in more remote locations, adding convenience for consumers who would otherwise have to lay surface cords or install underground conductors and outdoor electrical receptacles throughout their property.



For more information:





Solar Alliance/Powershed Sales

(865) 309-4674

info@solaralliance.com



Investor Relations

Myke Clark, CEO

416-848-7744

mclark@solaralliance.com



About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. ( www.solaralliance.com )

Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. The Company operates in Tennessee, North/South Carolina and Kentucky and has an expanding pipeline of solar projects. Since it was founded in 2003, the Company has developed wind and solar projects with a combined capital cost exceeding $1 billion that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. Solar Alliance reduces or eliminates customers' vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally-friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions.

Statements in this news release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, constitute Forward-looking statements. The words “would”, “will”, “expected” and “estimated” or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different than those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the ability to raise sufficient capital, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, litigation, legislative or other judicial, regulatory and political competitive developments and technological or operational difficulties. Consequently, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

“Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a250f2b2-9f10-4db4-ba5c-07fc3af879a0