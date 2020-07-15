SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, announces today that Peter Maag, Chairman and CEO of CareDx, will present at a panel hosted by the American Association of Kidney Patients (AAKP) and the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences on “Emerging Innovation in Kidney Disease with Global Implications: Artificial Intelligence in Transplant Care.” The summit is scheduled to be held from July 16 to July 17, 2020.



Augmented intelligence shows strong potential for enhancing clinical decision-making and improving patient care in transplantation. A transplant patient will often seek care at a transplant center after spending years on dialysis and while receiving ongoing management with a general nephrologist. As a result, these patients can face siloed or missing information that can lead to worse individual care.

CareDx has a suite of digital transplant tools to help solve the difficulty in managing disperse information, with solutions for transplant centers and patients directly. In his presentation, Mr. Maag will be highlighting AiTraC for clinician decision support and AlloCare for patient health engagement.

"The AAKP/GW Global Summit on Kidney Disease is now the largest patient-led kidney summit in the world and has expanded to include AI technology experts and a diverse range of health professionals. Our participants include patients and healthcare system influencers across South America, India, Europe, and Asia, with an intense interest in disease prevention, organ transplantation, and disease diagnostics," stated Richard Knight, president of AAKP and transplant recipient. "CareDx is a leader in healthcare innovations for the transplant patients and the wider transplant community, and AAKP is excited to have Peter discuss how data-driven solutions through augmented intelligence can help improve transplant patient outcomes."

“Transplant patients are at the pinnacle of healthcare. What we are discussing at the Global Kidney Innovations summit is the leading edge of care. We continue to innovate and push the imagination of what is possible at CareDx,” said Peter Maag, Chairman and CEO of CareDx.

To register for the Second Annual Global Summit: Global Kidney Innovations - Expanding Patient Choices & Outcomes, hosted by the American Association of Kidney Patients and George Washington University, please visit: https://bit.ly/3gFCOTr

