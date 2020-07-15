New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Personal Cloud Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329787/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 38.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Online Cloud/Public Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 37.2% CAGR to reach US$114.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the NAS Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 39.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.9% share of the global Personal Cloud market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 30.3% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 36.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Personal Cloud market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.26% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$45.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 36.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 34.8% and 32.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 26.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$45.3 Billion by the year 2027.



Server Cloud Segment Corners a 15.9% Share in 2020

In the global Server Cloud segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 43.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$46.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$34.8 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 199-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Box, Inc.

Buffalo Americas, Inc.

Dropbox, Inc.

Egnyte, Inc.

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Seagate Technology LLC

SugarSync

Western Digital Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Personal Cloud Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 67

