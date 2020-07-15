New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Personal Cloud Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329787/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 38.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Online Cloud/Public Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 37.2% CAGR to reach US$114.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the NAS Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 39.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.9% share of the global Personal Cloud market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 30.3% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 36.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Personal Cloud market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.26% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$45.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 36.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 34.8% and 32.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 26.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$45.3 Billion by the year 2027.
Server Cloud Segment Corners a 15.9% Share in 2020
In the global Server Cloud segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 43.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$46.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$34.8 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 199-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329787/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Personal Cloud Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Personal Cloud Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Personal Cloud Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Online Cloud/Public Cloud (Cloud Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Online Cloud/Public Cloud (Cloud Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: NAS Cloud (Cloud Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: NAS Cloud (Cloud Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Server Cloud (Cloud Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Server Cloud (Cloud Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Home-Made Cloud (Cloud Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: Home-Made Cloud (Cloud Type) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Direct Revenue (Revenue Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 12: Direct Revenue (Revenue Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Indirect Revenue (Revenue Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Indirect Revenue (Revenue Type) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 15: Individual (User Type) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 16: Individual (User Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: Small Business (User Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 18: Small Business (User Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Medium Business (User Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Medium Business (User Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Personal Cloud Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 21: United States Personal Cloud Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Cloud Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 22: United States Personal Cloud Market Share Breakdown
by Cloud Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 23: United States Personal Cloud Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Revenue Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: United States Personal Cloud Market Share Breakdown
by Revenue Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Personal Cloud Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by User Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: United States Personal Cloud Market Share Breakdown
by User Type: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 27: Canadian Personal Cloud Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Cloud Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 28: Personal Cloud Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Cloud Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 29: Canadian Personal Cloud Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Revenue Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 30: Personal Cloud Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Revenue Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 31: Canadian Personal Cloud Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by User Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Personal Cloud Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by User Type for 2020 and 2027
JAPAN
Table 33: Japanese Market for Personal Cloud: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Cloud Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 34: Japanese Personal Cloud Market Share Analysis by
Cloud Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 35: Japanese Market for Personal Cloud: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Revenue Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 36: Japanese Personal Cloud Market Share Analysis by
Revenue Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Market for Personal Cloud: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by User Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Japanese Personal Cloud Market Share Analysis by User
Type: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 39: Chinese Personal Cloud Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Cloud Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 40: Chinese Personal Cloud Market by Cloud Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 41: Chinese Personal Cloud Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Revenue Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 42: Chinese Personal Cloud Market by Revenue Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 43: Chinese Personal Cloud Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by User Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Chinese Personal Cloud Market by User Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Personal Cloud Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 45: European Personal Cloud Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 46: European Personal Cloud Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 47: European Personal Cloud Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Cloud Type: 2020-2027
Table 48: European Personal Cloud Market Share Breakdown by
Cloud Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Personal Cloud Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Revenue Type: 2020-2027
Table 50: European Personal Cloud Market Share Breakdown by
Revenue Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 51: European Personal Cloud Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by User Type: 2020-2027
Table 52: European Personal Cloud Market Share Breakdown by
User Type: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 53: Personal Cloud Market in France by Cloud Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 54: French Personal Cloud Market Share Analysis by Cloud
Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Personal Cloud Market in France by Revenue Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: French Personal Cloud Market Share Analysis by
Revenue Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 57: Personal Cloud Market in France by User Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 58: French Personal Cloud Market Share Analysis by User
Type: 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 59: Personal Cloud Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Cloud Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 60: German Personal Cloud Market Share Breakdown by Cloud
Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Personal Cloud Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Revenue Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Personal Cloud Market Share Breakdown by
Revenue Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 63: Personal Cloud Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by User Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 64: German Personal Cloud Market Share Breakdown by User
Type: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 65: Italian Personal Cloud Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Cloud Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 66: Italian Personal Cloud Market by Cloud Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 67: Italian Personal Cloud Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Revenue Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Italian Personal Cloud Market by Revenue Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 69: Italian Personal Cloud Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by User Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 70: Italian Personal Cloud Market by User Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 71: United Kingdom Market for Personal Cloud: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Cloud Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 72: United Kingdom Personal Cloud Market Share Analysis
by Cloud Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Personal Cloud: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Revenue Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: United Kingdom Personal Cloud Market Share Analysis
by Revenue Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 75: United Kingdom Market for Personal Cloud: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by User Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Personal Cloud Market Share Analysis
by User Type: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 77: Rest of Europe Personal Cloud Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Cloud Type: 2020-2027
Table 78: Rest of Europe Personal Cloud Market Share Breakdown
by Cloud Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Rest of Europe Personal Cloud Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Revenue Type: 2020-2027
Table 80: Rest of Europe Personal Cloud Market Share Breakdown
by Revenue Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 81: Rest of Europe Personal Cloud Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by User Type: 2020-2027
Table 82: Rest of Europe Personal Cloud Market Share Breakdown
by User Type: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 83: Personal Cloud Market in Asia-Pacific by Cloud Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Personal Cloud Market Share Analysis by
Cloud Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Personal Cloud Market in Asia-Pacific by Revenue
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Personal Cloud Market Share Analysis by
Revenue Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 87: Personal Cloud Market in Asia-Pacific by User Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Personal Cloud Market Share Analysis by
User Type: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 89: Rest of World Personal Cloud Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Cloud Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 90: Personal Cloud Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Cloud Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 91: Rest of World Personal Cloud Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Revenue Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Personal Cloud Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Revenue Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 93: Rest of World Personal Cloud Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by User Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 94: Personal Cloud Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by User Type for 2020 and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 67
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329787/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: