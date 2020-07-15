Dublin, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Abrasives Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The abrasives market is poised to grow by $ 9.15 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The report on the abrasives market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for abrasives from the automotive industry.



The abrasives market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the growth of usage of abrasives in the medical industry as one of the prime reasons driving the abrasives market growth during the next few years.



The abrasives market covers the following areas:

Abrasives market sizing

Abrasives market forecast

Abrasives market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading abrasives market vendors that include 3M Co., Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Fujimi Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Hermes Schleifmittel GmbH, Jason Industries Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and WEEM Abrasives. Also, the abrasives market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The report picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by end-user

Market segments

Comparison by end-user

General engineering and tooling - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Fabrication - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Electronics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

6. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Bonded abrasives - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Coated abrasives - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Superabrasives - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

7. Customer landscape

Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume Drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd.

Carborundum Universal Ltd.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Fujimi Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Hermes Schleifmittel GmbH

Jason Industries Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

WEEM Abrasives

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

