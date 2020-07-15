Dublin, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Meningococcal Vaccine Market by Serogroup, Vaccine Type and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report the global meningococcal vaccines market size was valued at $1,935.54 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $4.19 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2019 to 2026.
Bacterial infections can be prevented by immunization and therefore, immunization is crucial. Neisseria meningitidis, is a virus that causes diseases such as meningitis, bacteremia (meningococcemia), and bacteremia pneumonia. However, these infectious diseases can be prevented by the use of meningococcal vaccines. Meningococcal vaccines are administered to both children and adults in a pattern of two doses to ensure complete immunization. There are three different types of meningococcal vaccines such as conjugate, polysaccharide, and subcapsular meningococcal vaccines.
Rise in immunization programs worldwide is the major factor that boost the growth of the meningococcal vaccine market. In addition, factors such as surge in awareness related to the use of meningococcal vaccines and increase in adoption of vaccination across the globe fuel the growth of the meningococcal vaccine market. However, high monetary inputs associated with manufacture of the products restrict the growth of the market. Conversely, growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the meningococcal vaccine market growth during the forecast period.
The global meningococcal vaccine market is segmented on the basis of serotype, vaccine types, and end user. On the basis of serotype, the market is classified into Men ACYW, Men B/BC, Men C/CY, Men AC, and Men A. By vaccine type, it is divided into conjugate, polysaccharide, and subcapsular. On the basis of end user, it is segmented into pediatric, adult, and traveler. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, Spain, France, the Netherland, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific(China, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America.
The developing economies offer lucrative opportunities for meningococcal vaccine providers to expand their business. The constantly evolving healthcare industry drives the growth of the market in the developing economies such as Africa, China, and others ca, the Middle East, and Africa).
