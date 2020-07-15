DALLAS, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or “Company”) announced today that management will host a conference call at 10:00 am Eastern Time / 9:00 am Central Time on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 to discuss the Company’s second quarter results. The Company plans to release its results prior to the opening of the markets.



Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

(877) 407-8293 (Domestic)

(201) 689-8349 (International)

If you are unable to participate in the live call, a replay may be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853, conference ID 13707087, and will be available for approximately two weeks. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed and replayed through the Investor Relations section of Primoris' website at www.prim.com . Once at the Investor Relations section, please click on "Events & Presentations”.

ABOUT PRIMORIS

Founded in 1960, Primoris, through various subsidiaries, has grown to become one of the leading providers of specialty contracting services operating mainly in the United States and Canada. Primoris provides a wide range of specialty construction services, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services to a diversified base of customers. The Company’s national footprint extends from Florida, along the Gulf Coast, through California, into the Pacific Northwest and into Canada. For additional information, please visit www.prim.com .

Company Contact

Kate Tholking

Vice President, Investor Relations

ktholking@prim.com

