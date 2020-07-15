Dublin, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Camera Module Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The automotive camera module market is poised to grow by 17.96 mn units during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The reports on automotive camera module market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased popularity of CMOS sensors due to improved performance and stringent safety regulations leading to increase in adoption of camera modules. In addition, increased popularity of CMOS sensors due to improved performance is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The automotive camera module market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the steady growth of ADAS market creating demand for camera modules as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive camera module market growth during the next few years.



This research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The automotive camera module market covers the following areas:

Automotive camera module market sizing

Automotive camera module market forecast

Automotive camera module market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive camera module market vendors that include Autoliv Inc., Clarion Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Kappa optronics GmbH, LG Innotek, Magna International Inc., Mycronic AB, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd., and Stonkam Co. Ltd.. Also, the automotive camera module market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



