ORLANDO, Fla., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last month Colombian hemp and cannabis producer One World Pharma Inc. (OTCQB: OWPC) turned heads in the industry by naming NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas its new Vice-Chairman and CEO as it begins to enter one of the most significant phases for the Company. As an executive of the highest order, Thomas’s new role in cannabis is significant not just for One World Pharma, but the industry.



Over the past decade the cannabis industry has transformed beyond most anyone’s expectation. Legalization, expansion, and favorable public opinion have all blended into one enormous new commercial sector. And as an industry once operating in the shadows evolves so too will those officiating the opportunity.

Each year we see new, highly talented leadership enter the space from an array of industries, bringing their collective experience to the cannabis category. With them come new ideas, relationships, and expertise gleaned from successes in other verticals.



It is in many ways a changing of the guard.

For One World Pharma Inc. that changing of the guard is now Isiah Thomas taking the reigns of the Colombian cannabis producer from its founding leadership just as the company enters its first revenue phase. Thomas is already deeply vested in the growing of things as owner/operator of an award winning Champagne company. (See feature in Forbes on this subject.)

Thomas was well-established as a successful businessman long before his playing days ended and was a co-founder of the NBA’s Toronto Raptors. Today, his portfolio of interests includes Indiana Popcorn, VESL (CBD) Oils and Cheurlin Champagnes. While all lend to Thomas’s collective acumen, it is his successes with Cheurlin Champagne that perhaps make him right for the moment at One World Pharma.



Like Cheurlin, One World Pharma is established in a truly unique and advantageous environment for growing. The Colombian opportunity is well-documented as one of the best locations to grow due to its climate, helpful government, and talented indigenous labor force.

One World Pharma also holds a significant assemblage of growing licenses from the Colombian government which gives it the ability to grow and export cannabis ingredients to Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies. To put it plainly, as existing companies look to boost sales or cash in on the CBD movement by adding CBD to their products, One World Pharma looks to be their ingredients supplier, establishing a highly unique Futures program for manufacturers to lock in pricing and quality.



A Futures program could be a game changer in the commoditization of cannabis and OWP’s avant-garde approach could be its catalyst. For the record, licenses to grow in Colombia are not as abundant as they are in the United States despite the superior growing opportunity in equatorial Colombia. One World’s opportunity is limited, rare even.

The Company firmly believes it is pioneering the next phase for Cannabis vis-à-vis this Futures program. And now it is has brought in a leader whose name is synonymous with success and whose track record on and off the court is decorated in achievement.



About One World Pharma

Formed in 2017, One World Pharma Inc. (“OWP”) is a fully licensed global supplier of high-quality hemp and cannabis derived ingredients for use in the manufacturing of Medical, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Packaged Goods (CPGs) and Over-the-Counter (OTC) products. OWP offers a reliable and sustainable supply chain for formulators, food & beverage producers as well as beauty product manufacturers worldwide. The company maintains corporate offices in Las Vegas, NV and Bogota Colombia and a facility in Popayan, Colombia.

