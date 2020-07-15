New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960360/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Infrared, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.2% CAGR to reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Resistive segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.8% share of the global Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 3.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.41% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$969.7 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$969.7 Million by the year 2027.
Capacitive Segment Corners a 16.4% Share in 2020
In the global Capacitive segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$563.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$710.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$606.6 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 196-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960360/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Table 1: Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Infrared (Technology) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Infrared (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Infrared (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Resistive (Technology) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Resistive (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Resistive (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Capacitive (Technology) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Capacitive (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Capacitive (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Electromagnetic (Technology) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Electromagnetic (Technology) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Electromagnetic (Technology) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Other Technologies (Technology) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Education (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Education (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Education (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Corporate (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Corporate (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Corporate (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Government (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Government (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Government (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market in US$ Million in
the United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 29: United States Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market Analysis in
Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 35: Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market in Canada:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 36: Canadian Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Canadian Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 38: Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Interactive
Whiteboard (IWB) Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 41: Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market in Japan in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 44: Japanese Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 46: Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 47: Chinese Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 48: Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market in China:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market Review in China
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 56: European Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 57: Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market in Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 58: European Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 59: Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: French Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 62: French Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 65: French Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 67: German Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 68: Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market in Germany:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 69: German Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 74: Italian Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 75: Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market in Italy:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 76: Italian Demand for Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market Review in Italy
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market in US$ Million by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 80: Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market in the United
Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 83: United Kingdom Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 86: Rest of Europe Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 87: Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market in Rest of
Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 88: Rest of Europe Interactive Whiteboard (IWB)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 89: Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 94: Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 97: Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market Analysis in Rest
of World in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 98: Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market in Rest of World:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of World Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Rest of World Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 101: Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market in Rest of
World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of World Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 55
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960360/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: