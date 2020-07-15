Dublin, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global In-vehicle Payment Services Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The author has been monitoring the in-vehicle payment services market and it is poised to grow by 8212.81 k units during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 35% during the forecast period. The reports on in-vehicle payment services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in adoption of cloud technologies and IoT and rising OEM partnerships with hardware, software, insurance, telecom, and other service aggregators. In addition, rise in adoption of cloud technologies and IoT is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The in-vehicle payment services market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies rising demand for smartphone integration as one of the prime reasons driving the in-vehicle payment services market growth during the next few years.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The in-vehicle payment services market covers the following areas:

In-vehicle payment services market sizing

In-vehicle payment services market forecast

In-vehicle payment services market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading in-vehicle payment services market vendors that include BMW AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Gentex Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., JAGUAR LAND ROVER AUTOMOTIVE PLC, Volkswagen AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the in-vehicle payment services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Customer Landscape



6. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

7. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

8. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BMW AG

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Co.

General Motors Co.

Gentex Corp.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Co.

JAGUAR LAND ROVER AUTOMOTIVE PLC

Volkswagen AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

9. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xkuejz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900