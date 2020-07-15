Dublin, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Folding Carton Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Folding Carton Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 5.4% by 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include trend towards smaller packs to reduce packaging volumes and brand owners are becoming increasingly demanding of converters and printers in efforts to differentiate their products.



Based on application the market is categorized into tobacco products, food products, household care products, personal care products, healthcare products, paper products, hardware and electrical and other products. Food products segment is further sub segmented into baby food, baked products, chilled food, confectionery, dairy products, dry beverages, dry foods, fresh food, frozen food, pet food, preserved foods, savoury snacks and other food.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Regional Analysis:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Rest of the World

Africa

Caribbean

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments



Key Topics Covered:



