Wakefield, MA, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 350 Open Source projects and initiatives, today announced Apache® WicketTM v9.0.0, the latest version of the Open Source Java framework for creating rich Websites and applications more quickly using less code.



Since 2006, Apache Wicket has been the go-to framework for elegant, responsive, and simple HTML pages that are well suited for Web Designers seeking to test the applications they are building. Apache Wicket was listed amongst the "10 Best Java Web Frameworks to Use in 2019 (100% Future-Proof)" by JavaPipe.

"Java has deeply changed in the last few years," said Andrea Del Bene, Vice President of Apache Wicket and Apache Wicket v9.0 Release Manager. "In addition to the new release policy, starting with version 9 Java platform went through a massive refactoring aimed to modularize its code base and remove legacy classes and packages. With Wicket 9 we fully embraced this new Java course migrating our codebase to Java 11 LTS, offering a fundamental tool to keep your code up to date with Java evolution."

Reflecting the tagline, "Bring the Web into the modern Java world", Apache Wicket 9 features include:

Java 11 is required as a minimum version; CI machines are available to test the Wicket codebase with later versions. For more details see https://wiki.openjdk.java.net/display/quality/Quality+Outreach

Added support for CSP (Content Security Policy) and activated by default. CSP allows Web developers to protect their apps against malicious scripts and unauthorized code execution. Wicket 9 exposes CSP with a flexible API to allow custom levels of CSP.

Wicket has been part of the OpenJDK Quality Outreach (that promotes the testing of open source projects with JDK Early Access builds and with the latest GA version, since January 2019). As of today, Apache Wicket is are one of few projects tested with OpenJDK 11, 14, and 15 (the latter in Early Access)

The internal page storing mechanism has been reworked to implement a better and simpler design. For more details see https://issues.apache.org/jira/browse/WICKET-6563

A new modern implementation of modal window component, called ModalDialog. The old ModalWindow component is still here but it is deprecated and will be removed in a future version of Wicket.

JUnit has been upgraded to version 5. WicketTester uses it internally. It still supports JUnit 4 via JUnit 5 Vintage Engine

Update CDI (Context and Dependency Injection) to version 2.0

Apache Wicket is widely deployed across numerous organizations worldwide, such as Access Canberra, Apress, Brazilian 4th Regional Labor Court, Burger King, DHL, Facturación Electrónica, Lindenbaum, OneDev, SAP, TVH Group, UK Sciences, and countless others. For a comprehensive list of Apache Wicket implementations, see https://builtwithwicket.tumblr.com/

"Apache Wicket is the most suitable framework for OneDev," said Robin Shen, owner of the OneDev project, "With Wicket I can work with the same set of code from front-end to back-end, with Java's mature libraries and toolings. I must say I gained great productivity with Wicket."

"At ParnasSys we work with very private data of millions of students in our student information system," said Robert Kromkamp, manager of software development at ParnasSys. "Since we are very keen about the security and privacy of our customers, we immediately adopted the new content security policy (CSP) feature of Wicket 9, so we can deploy an improved, more secure ParnasSys when the final release hits. Wicket has proven to be resilient and secure through the years, and we are very happy that Wicket continues to adopt new security standards in a developer friendly way."

"At ValueCare we use Apache Wicket to build our main interactive web-application, which offers our users insight into their business-data easily," said Rob Audenaerde, Technical Lead at ValueCare. "Apache Wicket is a well structured, object-oriented Java framework that allows for quick extension and customization. This reduces our time to market for new features, because we can rapidly prototype and develop new components as needed."

"With Wicket 9 we want to bring Web development into the post-Java 8 world," added Del Bene. "We rewrote our code base to comply with the new Java architecture, taking advantage of all the improvements and new features introduced from Java 8 to 11. Developers can now leave with no worry the safe harbor that Java 8 has been for all these years, and plunge into the modern Java world."

Availability and Oversight

Apache Wicket software is released under the Apache License v2.0 and is overseen by a self-selected team of active contributors to the project. A Project Management Committee (PMC) guides the Project's day-to-day operations, including community development and product releases. For downloads, documentation, and ways to become involved with Apache Wicket, visit http://wicket.apache.org/ and https://twitter.com/apache_wicket

About The Apache Software Foundation (ASF)

Established in 1999, the all-volunteer Foundation oversees more than 350 leading Open Source projects, including Apache HTTP Server —the world's most popular Web server software. Through the ASF's merit-based process known as "The Apache Way," more than 813 individual Members and 7,800 Committers across six continents successfully collaborate to develop freely available enterprise-grade software, benefiting billions of users worldwide: thousands of software solutions are distributed under the Apache License; and the community actively participates in ASF mailing lists, mentoring initiatives, and ApacheCon, the Foundation's official user conference, trainings, and expo. The ASF is a US 501(c)(3) charitable organization, funded by individual donations and corporate sponsors including Aetna, Alibaba Cloud Computing, Anonymous, ARM, Baidu, Bloomberg, Budget Direct, Capital One, Cerner, Cloudera, Comcast, Facebook, Google, Handshake, Huawei, IBM, Indeed, Inspur, Leaseweb, Microsoft, ODPi, Pineapple Fund, Pivotal, Private Internet Access, Red Hat, Target, Tencent, Union Investment, Workday, and Verizon Media. For more information, visit http://apache.org/ and https://twitter.com/TheASF

