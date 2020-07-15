Norcross, GA, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EasyCare, a dealer solutions provider and administrator of F&I benefits offered by auto dealers, announces a partnership with Darwin Automotive (“Darwin”) an automotive software provider that enables a seamless, transparent, shopping experience while increasing profitability.

By this partnership, EasyCare will be a Preferred Partner for Darwin's premier F&I menu system, as well as their digital retailing and consumer self-service tool. With this partnership, EasyCare has negotiated preferred pricing for their dealers nationwide, giving them access to Darwin's extensive platform at a substantial discount.

"Our goal as a company is to partner with companies that provide a seamless experience for our dealers and their customers,” says Dave DeCredico, Sr. Vice President of Business Performance, EasyCare,"our partnership with Darwin is yet another milestone in our mission to make sure our dealers have access to the most effective tools that generate value for their customers and increased efficiency and profitability for the dealership."

Darwin Automotive currently operates in all 50 states with over 6,300 dealerships subscribed to its programs. Darwin was recently recognized by Automotive News as a 2019 All-Star in Finance & Insurance. Darwin delivered 504,000 deals on its platform in June 2020 and is on track to deliver 6.5 million units for the year.

“We are extremely happy to partner with EasyCare, as it is clear that the customer experience is their top priority. We look forward to helping their dealers create an efficient online experience that provides customers with options to choose the online transaction method that’s best for them,” said Phillip Battista, CEO Darwin Automotive.

For more information on EasyCare, visit www.EasyCare.com. For more information on Darwin Automotive, visit www.DarwinAutomotive.com.

About EasyCare

EasyCare's mission is to help dealers succeed at every customer touchpoint by creating passionate employees and customers. Whether it's protecting the dealerships' customers on their behalf or helping deliver the ultimate driving experience, EasyCare is fully engaged. Since 1984, the company has provided leading-edge benefits that have helped nationwide dealers deliver an outstanding ownership experience to over 8.5 million customers as part of APCO Holdings, LLC. EasyCare provides the only F&I benefits that are named a "MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy" for franchised dealers and is committed to providing its dealer partners with service products, training, and technology to make them more successful. EasyCare is part of APCO Holdings, also home of the GWC Warranty brand. The company markets its products through a network of independent agents and an internal salesforce that specialize in consulting with and servicing the automotive dealership markets. For more information about the APCO Holdings family of brands, please visit apcoholdings.com.

About Darwin Automotive

More information is available at https://darwinautomotive.com, or by calling 1-732-781-9010.

