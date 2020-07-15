NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to COVID-19, people have been forced to change the way they interact with their world virtually overnight. With the country reopening and people leaving their homes to go to the office, visit family, and travel -- personal safety has never been more top-of-mind. That’s why Vengo Labs, the leader in digital kiosk technology, today announced it will deploy touchless retail technology across its network of 1400 gym, school, retail and transit locations around the nation, beginning with the launch of touchless Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for NYC metropolitan commuters, tourists and travelers using the MTA, Metro-North and the Long Island Railroad (LIRR).



“We hear the needs of our clients and their consumers, and the future is touchless,” said Brian Shimmerlik, CEO for Vengo Labs. “Vengo connects brands and consumers in the places they go by offering safe and instant touchless access to the products and samples they need. We love NYC and it is an honor to help keep the city strong by bringing PPE to NYC subway commuters, tourists and travelers at this vital time. We look forward to providing the same positive experience that alleviates customer anxiety to shoppers, students, gym members and commuters nationwide.”

Watch a video demonstrating touchless PPE from Vengo https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nIGhRC0DNzg&feature=youtu.be

In response to brand and consumer demands driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, Vengo quickly adapted its connected software platform, adding new products and extending them onto mobile to enable the convenience and safety of touchless shopping and sampling everywhere. Through its signature red kiosks, Vengo is providing touchless shopping for PPE in MTA, MetroNorth and LIRR locations across NYC, Connecticut and Long Island. Travelers have the ability to purchase KN95 face masks, hand sanitizer packets and rubber gloves via their phone.

About Vengo Labs

Vengo is improving the way millions of consumers and brands experience the world. To Vengo, interaction means more than just a transaction. It’s interaction that delivers PPE without touching a thing. It’s interaction that makes life richer yet simpler, more productive yet more safe. It’s a connection between brand and consumer that enlightens and wows. Vengo Labs’ digital kiosks serve consumer-packaged goods, personal technology, beauty, PPE, and place-based digital out-of-home media, marrying the convenience of touchless shopping with instant access to products and samples via brick-and-mortar retail locations, universities, gyms, transit hubs, hotels, offices and more. Today, more than 1,400 Vengo kiosks, in major US markets, meet consumers in the places they spend time to provide the right product at the right moment. For more information, visit www.vengolabs.com .

