WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: LFAP) ("LGBTQ Loyalty" or “the Company”), a diversity and inclusion-driven financial methodology and data company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community and other equality-interest groups, is pleased to announce the re-branding of its Loyalty Preference Index, Inc. (LPI) wholly-owned division to now be called Advancing Equality Preference, Inc. The decision is being made to support the expansion of the company’s diversity and inclusion financial product portfolio.

“The timing of the renaming of LPI to Advancing Equality Preference, Inc. (AEP) reflects the unprecedented times we live in during the midst of a global pandemic and the recent unrest in race relations”, said Bobby Blair, CEO of LGBTQ Loyalty. “We believe AEP can leverage this unique time in history as a pivotal point to support the advancement of equality irrespective of sexual identity, gender, race, ethnicity, disability or religious belief.”

AEP is also pleased to announce a data license and service agreement with a leading platform in direct indexing, C8 Technologies (EU) Limited (C8). The agreement with C8 is to market the Company’s groundbreaking LGBTQ100 ESG Index (Index Ticker: LGBTQ100), which launched on the New York Stock Exchange in October 2019 and focuses on the top 100 corporations that most align with the LGBTQ community across America.

“This agreement is a consequential evolution of our business strategy to generate future direct revenue from asset managers through the C8 platform for our LGBTQ100 Index,” said Bobby Blair, CEO of LGBTQ Loyalty. “It also comes on the heels of what has been a powerful Pride Month given the unusual backdrop of the global pandemic and intense spotlight on social justice galvanized by the Black Lives Matter movement”. Bobby added, “Our mission for advancing equality has never been more pertinent and recent events reinforce our desire for corporations and the financial investment community to drive authentic impact around social justice and economic equality by incorporating the voice of the crowd” as referenced in the recent article featured on LGBTQloyalty.com, h ere.

Mattias Eriksson, CEO of C8 said, “We are delighted the groundbreaking LGBTQ100 ESG Index will be joining the C8 platform as the first of several diversity and equality-driven indices from LGBTQ Loyalty. The C8 platform enables an asset owner or manager to easily trade the underlying assets of an index and, by so doing, keep full control of their capital. The platform also gives full transparency of investments, which aligns well with ESG values. With its socially responsible aims, the LGBTQ100 ESG Index is an ideal host for our platform and we are very excited about this collaboration.”

Martina Navratilova, Board Member of LGBTQ Loyalty, also reinforced this mandate: “Diversity is a business necessity, from now on investors are empowered to learn about diversity via the LGBTQ100 ESG Index.”

Advancing Equality Preference, Inc is using a strategic, multi-layered approach to directly reach the investment community through their financial index global network. This network includes large asset managers that are seeking ESG-based, thematic solutions and turnkey asset management platform (TAMP) providers emerging as a new channel with the growing trend of direct indexing.

Nicole Douillet, Senior Advisor to LGBTQ Loyalty added, “Our direct indexing roll-out strategy for the LGBTQ100 ESG Index will begin this month with our collaboration with C8 Technologies, a leading provider of direct indexing to financial institutions globally.”

The LGBTQ100 ESG Index outperformed the market for the first half of the year (January 1 - June 30, 2020) against the S&P 500 Index benchmark, exceeding the S&P 500 by 3.41%.

