- Hands-free robotic system combines image-based planning and navigation with instrument insertion and steering delivering procedural Accuracy, Consistency and Efficiency -



- ACE’s compact, mobile design, coupled with its ease of use and remote procedure capabilities, enable providers to safely treat a broad range of patient care needs in multiple sites of service -

HINGHAM, Mass. and CAESAREA, Israel, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XACT Robotics™ Ltd. announced today that its XACT ACE™ Robotic System was cleared to market in the U.S. for computed tomography (CT) guided percutaneous procedures. ACE is XACT’s second-generation proprietary robotic system, which the company intends to launch later this year with initial market focus on interventional radiologists. XACT is the first and only company to market a hands-free robotic solution combining image-based planning and navigation with insertion and steering of various instruments to a desired target with accuracy, consistency, and efficiencies.

The ACE Robotic System was designed to treat a wide range of clinical applications as well as indications and to be compatible with multiple imaging modalities. In addition, its remote procedure capabilities will allow users to operate the system from outside the radiology procedure room to minimize staff and patient exposure and enhance safety measures.

“Following the clearance of our first robotic system last year, and the successful experience we have had to date with the medical centers using our system, we are excited to leverage our recent ACE Robotic System clearance to scale up our commercialization efforts and enable other centers to access our technology and enhance their clinical and economical outcomes,” said Chen Levin, CEO, XACT Robotics.

CLICK TO TWEET

The Company has begun its controlled market release with select U.S. Radiology Centers of Excellence partners while planning for a broader commercial launch of the ACE system later this year.

XACT Robotics will showcase the ACE Robotic System at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) conference to be held virtually November 29 - December 4, 2020 (virtual expo #3348). For the latest updates on XACT Robotics, follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About XACT Robotics

XACT Robotics™ is advancing the field of radiology, pioneering the first hands-free robotic system combining image-based planning and navigation with instrument insertion and steering capabilities, to democratize percutaneous radiology procedures.

Founded in 2013, XACT Robotics Ltd., is a privately held company, with offices in Hingham, MA, USA and Caesarea, Israel. For further information, visit www.xactrobotics.com

Media Contact

Glenn Silver

Glenn.Silver@FinnPartners.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/430c357a-82c8-4d97-83e6-a13da8efed37